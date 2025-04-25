Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Reasons I’m Considering Brookfield Stock for a $10,000 Investment This April

3 Reasons I’m Considering Brookfield Stock for a $10,000 Investment This April

I’m considering Brookfield Corp (TSX:BN) stock for a $10,000 investment this April.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
four people hold happy emoji masks

Source: Getty Images

Brookfield Corp (TSX:BN) is a stock that I’ve owned for close to two years. I first started buying it when it entered a bear market in 2023; I’ve added to the position a few times since then. The stock has worked out pretty well for me over the years, and I plan to buy more of it when suitable. In fact, I am considering an additional $10,000 investment in Brookfield stock in the remaining days of April. In this article, I’ll explain why I’m considering this investment and why I consider BN stock to be a good place in which to deploy capital in 2025.

High growth

One quality that Brookfield has in spades–or has had in recent quarters in recent quarters anyway — is growth. In the trailing 12-month period, the company grew its free cash flow (FCF) by 73%, and its last few quarters saw considerable growth in distributable earnings (DE) as well. For example, in its most recent quarter, BN’s DE per share grew 21.6% from $0.83 to $1.01. If you look at recent earnings releases, you might notice that earnings per share (EPS) have fallen off a bit over the last few years, but that’s mostly due to the fact that Brookfield spun off 25% of its Brookfield Asset Management stake to investors in 2022. After adjusting for that spinoff, the performance over the long term has been good as well.

Focus on important sectors

Another thing about Brookfield that is appealing is the fact that it focuses on strategically important sectors that governments around the world are trying to incentivize:

  • Infrastructure
  • Renewable energy
  • Real estate

Because these sectors are so in vogue and are being promoted by governments, they attract a lot of investment from said governments (e.g., pension funds and sovereign wealth funds). Additionally, companies in these industries — like the ones that Brookfield runs — often benefit from tax breaks and other incentives. Many countries offer tax breaks to companies building new renewable energy infrastructure, for example.

Quality leadership

Another factor that Brookfield has going for it is competent and high-quality leadership. The company’s chief executive officer, Bruce Flatt, has stood the test of time, having compounded Brookfield’s book value and its stock price at above-average rates over more than 20 years. Past results don’t predict future results, but Flatt still has the traits that made him successful in the first place (i.e., adeptness at raising money and managing leverage). So, the company has a good shot at succeeding during the remainder of Flatt’s tenure. Also, the heir apparent, Conor Teskey, has a lot of experience and a visible passion for his job, so he may do well, too.

Foolish takeaway

After looking at all the advantages I’ve listed in this article and considering the company’s current stock price, I’m convinced that BN stock is a pretty good buy in April 2025. As for the “stock price” part, see my previous Brookfield articles for the valuation factors that I didn’t explore in any depth in this article. I am looking to deploy up to $10,000 into stocks during the remainder of this month, and Brookfield is a top consideration on my list.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Brookfield. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

e-commerce shopping getting a package
Dividend Stocks

Where I’d Put $1,000 Right Away in 2 Top Canadian Stocks for Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two Canadian stocks are strong options and have been for decades, and that's not going to change anytime soon.

Read more »

investment research
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Turn the $7,000 TFSA Contribution Into Monthly Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how this TSX dividend stock can help you earn more than $50 each month in tax-free passive income.

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

Where I’d Allocate $8,000 for Future Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These stocks are perfect for investors seeking passive income, especially stable income for long-term portfolios.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks I’d Buy With $5,000 Now (Even With All the Chaos)

| Demetris Afxentiou

There's no shortage of great Canadian stocks for investors to buy, even during volatile times. Here are three options to…

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

3 Safe Canadian Dividend Stocks I Think Everyone Should Own

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX companies have solid fundamentals and sustainable dividend payments, offering a relatively stable source of income.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Opinion: The 3 Best Dividend Stocks in Canada Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These dividend stocks can help investors earn worry-free passive income for decades as they have stable operations and growing earnings…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

$250 Monthly Tax-Free: Your TFSA Passive-Income Strategy

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Earning $250 tax-free monthly in a TFSA is possible using a passive-income strategy.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Where I’d Invest $15,000 in Top Utilities Stocks for Steady Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These utility stocks are some of the top choices, but they aren't the usual group of investments.

Read more »