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How Splitting $30,000 Across 3 TSX Stocks Could Generate $1,319 in Dividend Income

Here’s how three diverse TSX stocks can turn $30,000 into $1,319 of annual passive income that you can rely on.

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Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
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TSX stocks provide an excellent place to look for passive income. Unlike other passive income assets like investment properties, you don’t need to manage the assets and you don’t need a tonne of capital to invest.

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio

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Stocks can give you a diversified income stream

In fact, you can build a diversified portfolio across asset class, industry, and even geography. By doing this you spread out your risk, while still maintaining an attractive return profile.

Certainly, stocks always have an element of volatility. It isn’t unusual for a stock to fluctuate by as much as 20% to 30% (up or down) in a given year.

However, if you take a longer-term investment horizon, these fluctuations tend to smooth out. The ideal income portfolio delivers a growing stream of income and a steadily compounded portfolio value.

Say you are starting out with $30,000 to invest today. This three-stock diversified portfolio is capable of earning as much as $1,319 per year. Here is how it could work.

A top TSX energy stock for income

I would first put $10,000 to work in Topaz Energy (TSX:TPZ). This TSX stock is a way to get exposure to the energy sector, but without any of the exploration, operational, or production risk of a normal energy company.

Topaz operates a royalty and infrastructure business. It takes a percentage of the oil/gas production from the land acreage it owns and pays its excess cash in the form of dividends. It has very low overhead, so it generates very strong free cash flow margins.

This TSX stock yields 4.3%. It has raised its dividend 10 times since its public listing in 2020. Your $10,000 investment would earn $109.90 quarterly or $439.60 annualized. Given strong commodity pricing, it is in a great position to make further land acquisitions or reward shareholders with another dividend increase.

A top real estate stock for monthly income

Another TSX stock I’d add in my income portfolio is Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN). This is one way to own your own real estate portfolio without any of the management or responsibility.

Dream has a large, institutional quality portfolio of multi-tenanted industrial properties across Canada and Europe. It has over 96% occupancy and a slate of quality tenants. The REIT has an attractive organic growth profile. Its average rental rate is 15–20% below market, so it has rental upside on lease renewal or new leases.

Dream stock yields 5% right now. It hasn’t ever raised its dividend. However, its payout ratio has significantly declined in recent years, so it’s primed to increase its dividend. Your $10,000 investment would earn $41.30 monthly or $495.60 annually.

A top TSX transport stock for income

Mullen Group (TSX:MTL) is the last TSX stock I’d add. It has been on a strong run in 2026 (up 38%) as the transport industry starts to recover from a few tough years.

Mullen provides logistics and trucking services across North America. Through the downturn, it has been able to add several great transport companies to its portfolio. When the cycle shifts higher, it should see growth start to accelerate. Overall, it’s a well-managed business with a solid management team.

MTL stock yields 3.9% today. A $10,000 investment would earn $32.06 monthly or $384.72 annually.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Topaz Energy$31.81314$0.35$109.9Quarterly
Dream Industrial REIT$14.11708$0.0583$41.30Monthly
Mullen Group$21.83458$0.07$32.06Monthly

Fool contributor Robin Brown has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mullen Group. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and Topaz Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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