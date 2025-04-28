Member Login
Got $1,500? How I'd Allocate it Between 2 Tech Stocks for Decades of Potential Growth

Got $1,500? How I’d Allocate it Between 2 Tech Stocks for Decades of Potential Growth

Are you looking to put $1,500 to work? These two Canadian tech stocks are a great place to start.

Jitendra Parashar
Circuit board with glowing lines

No investment is too small when you’re thinking about decades of growth — and that’s especially true in Canada’s fast-growing tech sector. With $1,500 and a little strategic planning, investors can tap into two of the country’s top technology companies, which can deliver solid returns over the long term. Many top tech players listed on the TSX have a great combination of strong fundamentals, global ambitions, and innovation.

In this article, I’ll talk about two top Canadian tech stocks ideal for a $1,500 allocation as they offer strong long-term potential for patient investors.

Celestica stock

Let’s start with Celestica (TSX:CLS), a tech firm that’s been building a strong global presence. This Toronto-headquartered company designs and manufactures hardware platforms and provides supply chain solutions for major industries like aerospace, healthcare, and cloud services. After more than doubling in value over the last year, CLS stock is currently trading at $123.45 per share, giving the company a market cap of $14.3 billion.

In the latest quarter ended in March 2025, Celestica posted a solid 20% YoY (year-over-year) jump in its total revenue to US$2.65 billion, supported by stronger-than-expected customer demand, especially in its cloud and connectivity solutions. More importantly, the company’s adjusted earnings also climbed 39.5% YoY to $1.20 per share due to improved operating leverage.

What makes Celestica even more attractive for long-term investors is its raised 2025 outlook. The company now expects full-year revenue to reach US$10.85 billion and adjusted earnings to hit $5 per share — higher than earlier forecasts. With booming demand for artificial intelligence (AI), cloud infrastructure, and next-gen technologies, Celestica’s strong market positioning, improving profitability, and consistent focus on execution could keep rewarding patient investors for years to come.

Kinaxis stock

Another great Canadian tech stock that you can consider for the long term is Kinaxis (TSX:KXS). If you don’t know it already, it’s an Ottawa-based tech firm that specializes in modern supply chain orchestration. Its AI-powered platform, Maestro, helps businesses navigate everything from strategic planning to last-mile delivery with ease. KXS stock has been on a strong run lately, climbing about 21% over the past year. As of now, it trades at $180.85 per share with a market cap of around $5.1 billion.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Kinaxis registered a strong 11% YoY jump in its total revenue to hit US$123.9 million. The bigger story was in its core SaaS (Software as a Service) sales, which soared 17% from a year ago due to strong demand for its Maestro platform. As a result, the firm’s adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin also improved sharply to 25%, reflecting better operating leverage and the positive impact of its realignment strategy.

Recently, Kinaxis partnered with Databricks to strengthen its AI capabilities with an aim to make supply chains even faster, smarter, and more resilient. Moreover, with plans to launch GenAI and Agentic AI features, Kinaxis is continuing to double down on innovation at just the right time. For patient investors looking to bet on the future of AI-driven supply chains, Kinaxis could be a smart option.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Celestica and Kinaxis. The Motley Fool recommends Kinaxis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

