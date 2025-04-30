Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Canadian Dividend Champions for Reliable Passive Income in 2025

3 Canadian Dividend Champions for Reliable Passive Income in 2025

These three dividend stocks have reliable operations and offer attractive dividend yields, making them ideal for passive-income seekers.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations

Source: Getty Images

When you’re building a long-term portfolio designed to generate passive income, there are a few things that matter most. You want stocks that offer attractive yields, reliable businesses that continue to generate strong cash flow, and, above all, dividends that are sustainable and ideally increasing over time.

That’s why the very best long-term investments aren’t just high-yield dividend stocks but companies with a track record of consistently paying and often raising their payouts year after year. These businesses tend to be more resilient, better capitalized, and more efficient in how they allocate capital, all while rewarding shareholders along the way.

If you can build a well-diversified portfolio of these high-quality dividend stocks, not only can you help protect your capital through all types of economic environments, but you’ll also put yourself in the best position to compound that capital efficiently over the long haul.

So, if you’re looking to boost the passive income your portfolio is generating with stocks you can trust, here are three of the best Canadian dividend stocks to consider today.

A top Canadian energy stock

There are numerous high-quality dividend stocks in the energy sector that can generate significant passive income for investors. However, one of the very best is TC Energy (TSX:TRP).

TC Energy is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. It owns and operates a massive network of natural gas pipelines, power generation assets, and other critical energy infrastructure.

These are long-life assets backed by long-term contracts that provide dependable cash flow regardless of the economic environment. That’s what makes it such a dependable dividend stock.

Right now, TC Energy currently offers a dividend yield north of roughly 4.9%. However, in addition to the attractive yield it offers, TC Energy is also consistently expanding its operations, increasing the cash flow it generates and, therefore, constantly increasing its dividend each year. In fact, TC Energy has increased its dividend every year for more than two decades now.

So, if you’re looking for the best dividend stocks in Canada to buy that will boost the passive income your portfolio generates, there’s no question TC Energy should be a top choice.

One of the best Canadian bank stocks for passive-income seekers

When it comes to the financial sector, all the big banks are high-quality dividend stocks. However, one of the best is Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS), especially while its yield sits at roughly 6.2%.

Furthermore, in addition to the exceptional yield that Scotiabank offers, it’s also increased its dividend every year for more than a decade now.

That goes to show the quality of stock that Scotiabank is. Even through several different economic environments over the last decade, Scotiabank has continued to generate a profit and increase the cash it’s returning to investors.

Although it’s faced some short-term headwinds recently, including slowing loan growth and tighter net interest margins, it remains one of the most reliable dividend stocks in the country. And with a low payout ratio and strong capital base, that dividend looks as safe as ever.

For example, in 2024, Scotiabank generated normalized earnings per share (EPS) of $6.47 and paid out just $4.24 in dividends per share, giving it a payout ratio of just 68%. And this year, analysts estimate its normalized EPS will increase by over 6%.

So, if you’re looking for high-quality dividend stocks to boost your passive income, Scotiabank is one of the top investments to consider today.

A top defensive growth stock

Finally, one of the best Canadian stocks to buy now, both for the passive income it generates and the long-term growth potential it offers, is Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN).

What makes Brookfield such a high-quality investment is that it offers investors diversified exposure to a global portfolio of essential infrastructure assets.

Brookfield owns assets across the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors spread out all over the world. These are assets that people rely on regardless of the economic environment.

That allows it to earn consistent, predictable cash flow, which, in turn, allows it to continue increasing the dividend each year.

Today, Brookfield’s dividend yield sits at more than 6.1%, which is why it’s one of the best Canadian stocks to buy for passive income.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

This 3.3% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks are great, sure, but this high-yielding option pays cash every month!

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

The 1 Canadian Dividend Stock Every Investor Should Own Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Fortis (TSX:FTS) remains the top Canadian dividend stock all investors should consider in this uncertain market.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

I’d Bet on This TSX Stock That’s Attracting Attention From Major Investors

| Andrew Button

Brookfield Corp (TSX:BN) is attracting attention from major investors.

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

New to Investing? These Resilient Stocks Could Guide You Through Market Turbulence

| Robin Brown

Are you looking for resilient stocks to buy for a starter portfolio? Here are three stocks that could outlast the…

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Generating Machine With Just $10,000

| Puja Tayal

Do you have $10,000 sitting idle in your TFSA? Use it to generate cash with stocks that give both dividends…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 High-Yield Stocks for TFSA Investors

| Andrew Walker

These stocks pay steady dividends with high yields.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $30,000 in Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks to Build Serious Wealth

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why investing in blue-chip TSX stocks such as BAM should help you deliver outsized gains in 2025 and beyond.

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

Better Telecom Stock to Buy: Rogers vs Telus

| Demetris Afxentiou

Which big telecom stock should you buy?

Read more »