Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » The Trade War Is Raising Prices Again: This Canadian Grocer Can Protect Its Margins
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

The Trade War Is Raising Prices Again: This Canadian Grocer Can Protect Its Margins

Trade tensions can raise specific retail costs even when overall grocery inflation is slowing, putting purchasing scale at a premium.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Loblaw's second-quarter retail revenue increased 4.1%.
  • Retail gross margin held at 32.2% despite a difficult cost environment.
  • Discount banners give Loblaw another way to retain price-conscious shoppers.

Tariffs don’t stop at the border. They work their way through imported equipment, packaging, ingredients, transportation, supplier negotiations, and eventually the checkout line.

Canada’s latest counter-tariffs took effect in September across billions of dollars of U.S. imports. That doesn’t mean every grocery bill is suddenly a tariff bill. Statistics Canada actually reported that food purchased from stores rose 2.8% year over year in August, slower than July.

The pressure is more targeted. For retailers, that makes purchasing power unusually valuable.

Warning sign with the text "Trade war" in front of container ship

Source: Getty Images

Scale becomes useful

A small retailer receiving a price increase from a supplier has limited places to hide. A national grocer can negotiate across enormous volumes, shift shelf space toward another supplier, promote private-label products, change package sizes, or steer shoppers toward discount banners.

That’s one reason I’d look at Loblaw Companies (TSX: L). Loblaw operates Loblaws, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, Maxi, Shoppers Drug Mart, T&T, and other businesses. President’s Choice and No Name also give it large private-label portfolios. Those brands don’t make Loblaw immune from input inflation. However, they give management more control over sourcing, merchandising, and pricing.

The margin test

The latest quarter provides a useful test. Retail revenue increased 4.1% year over year to $15.1 billion. Food same-store sales rose 1.6%, while Shoppers Drug Mart same-store sales increased 4.6%. E-commerce sales also jumped 19.3%.

The number I care about for this headline is gross margin. Loblaw’s retail gross margin was 32.2%, up 10 basis points from a year earlier. That’s not an enormous increase, though it shows the company maintained its spread between what products cost and what customers paid despite a difficult consumer and cost environment.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 11.9%. For investors looking for Canadian blue-chip stocks, that combination of defensive demand and margin control is useful when trade policy becomes less predictable.

Discount wins

Consumers don’t simply accept higher prices because a retailer has higher costs, they trade down. Loblaw’s discount banners again outperformed during the quarter. The company has been adding more hard-discount locations as shoppers continue looking for value.

That helps Loblaw retain the customer even when household budgets tighten. A shopper may leave a more expensive banner and head to No Frills. Loblaw would prefer they don’t leave the corporate family entirely. What’s more, pharmacy and healthcare also add revenue that isn’t tied directly to grocery inflation.

The price deserves attention

After its stock split, Loblaw recently traded at about $62. The shares trade around 28 times trailing earnings and roughly 24 times forward earnings. That’s a substantial valuation for a grocery and pharmacy company.

Competition remains fierce. Consumers are price sensitive, labour expenses can rise, and governments remain highly interested in grocery pricing. The sale of PC Financial also changes the company’s earnings mix going forward.

I’d therefore build a position gradually when buying stocks in Canada instead of assuming defensive automatically means inexpensive.

Bottom line

The trade war doesn’t need to send overall grocery inflation soaring for retailers to feel pressure. Individual imported products and inputs can still become more expensive.

Loblaw has something smaller competitors may lack. It offers enormous purchasing scale, private labels, discount stores, pharmacy revenue, and enough formats to keep customers inside its network when they trade down.

Tariffs can push costs higher. Loblaw’s job is to stop every increase from taking the express lane straight through its margins.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

voice-recognition-talking-to-a-smartphone
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Stock Down 22% I’d Buy Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

The Canadian dividend stock has witnessed a notable pullback, creating a buying opportunity for investors looking for steady income.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Canadian Portfolio That Pays You Monthly

| Robin Brown

If you like monthly income, this mix of five real estate, industrials, and energy stocks can pay you attractive monthly…

Read more »

Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT
Dividend Stocks

The Best Monthly-Paying Dividend Stock on the TSX Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

This monthly dividend stock offers an attractive mix of nearly 5% yield, monthly distributions, and a deeply discounted unit price…

Read more »

Forklift in a warehouse
Dividend Stocks

Apartment Rents Are Slowing: I’d Buy This Canadian REIT Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cooling apartment asking rents make industrial real estate worth another look for investors seeking a different source of monthly income.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

3 Ways to Maximize Your TFSA Before Year-End

| Demetris Afxentiou

Maximize your TFSA before year-end with three different approaches to investing for long-term income and growth.

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

Turn Your TFSA Contribution Room Into $92 of Monthly Income

| Sneha Nahata

These high yield Canadian stocks offer monthly payouts and have sustainable payouts to generate steady recurring income.

Read more »

runner checks her biodata on smartwatch
Dividend Stocks

A 7% Yield Won’t Protect You From a Dividend Cut: This Payout Looks Safer

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A smaller dividend backed by growing earnings can be more useful in retirement than an unsustainable headline yield.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

One $7,000 TFSA Contribution Could Grow Into $50,000: Here’s How Long It Takes

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Once the money is inside a TFSA account, a $7,000 investment can become $10,000, $20,000, or considerably more with compounding,…

Read more »