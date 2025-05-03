Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: 2 TSX Stocks to Buy for Dividend Income

TFSA Investors: 2 TSX Stocks to Buy for Dividend Income

These stocks have increased their dividends every year for decades.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.

Source: Getty Images

Canadian retirees and other dividend investors are wondering which TSX stocks might be good to buy right now for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) focused on passive income.

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) is up 40% in the past year. The stock’s strong rebound off an extended decline in 2022 and 2023 is welcome news for investors. More gains could be on the way.

TC Energy recently completed two large natural gas pipeline projects that will add important revenue this year. The 670 km Coastal GasLink project is already in commercial operation, connecting natural gas producers in Canada to the new LNG Canada liquified natural gas export facility on the coast of British Columbia. In Mexico, TC Energy is near commercial operation of its Southeast Gateway pipeline.

Looking ahead, TC Energy has an ongoing capital program that will see the company invest about $6 billion per year over the medium term. This should support ongoing dividend growth in the 3% to 4% range. TC Energy raised the dividend in each of the past 25 years. Investors who buy TRP stock at the current level can get a dividend yield of close to 5%.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is another Canadian pipeline giant that rallied over the last 12 months. The stock is up 30% in the past year, supported by a major acquisition and a large capital program.

Enbridge purchased three natural gas utilities in the United States in 2024 for US$14 billion. The deal made Enbridge the largest natural gas utility operator in North America and extends Enbridge’s strategy of diversifying its asset portfolio. In recent years Enbridge purchased an oil export facility in Texas and took a stake in the Woodfibre liquified natural gas (LNG) export facility being built in British Columbia. Enbridge also bulked up its renewables division through the acquisition of a wind and solar developer.

The current $26 billion capital program, along with revenue from the recent acquisitions, should help Enbridge meet its goal of delivering adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of 7% to 9% through 2026. Distributable cash flow growth is expected to be 3% over that timeframe. This should support steady dividend increases. Enbridge raised the dividend in each of the past 30 years. Investors can currently get a dividend yield of 5.9% from ENB stock.

Outlook

Falling interest rates in the second half of 2024 provided a nice tailwind for TC Energy and Enbridge. The companies use debt to fund part of their growth initiatives, so lower borrowing costs can boost returns on projects and reduce debt expenses. Interest rates might not fall further in the near term due to inflation risks caused by tariffs, but the central banks might be forced to cut rates later in 2025 to support a weakening economy. If rate cuts resume in Canada and the United States, TC Energy and Enbridge should move higher.

The bottom line on TFSA passive income

TC Energy and Enbridge pay good dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a TFSA targeting passive income, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

2 Rock-Solid Canadian ETFs to Safeguard Your Portfolio During Trump’s 90-Day Tariff Pause

| Joey Frenette

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSX:ZLB) and another ETF were built for tougher market sledding.

Read more »

people relax on mountain ledge
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for TFSA Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These stocks trade at reasonable prices and offer high dividend yields.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Canadian Stock to Buy With $250 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Analysts are super excited about this Canadian stock, so let's get into why.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Dividend Stocks

1 Top TSX Stock Down 18% to Buy and Hold For Decades

| Andrew Walker

TD picked up a nice tailwind to start 2025. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

Forklift in a warehouse
Dividend Stocks

9.5% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This TSX Stock and Holding for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for a dividend stock that's ready to stand the test of time? Then consider this top notch option.

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

A 8.9% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month: Perfect in a Volatile Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are few real estate stocks that offer the stability and growth as this top dividend stock.

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Dividend Stocks

1 Undervalued TSX Stock Down 43% to Buy and Hold

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cenovus stock might be down, but don't count out this top energy stock, especially with a juicy dividend.

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

A Forever Dividend Pick: 39% Upside in This Canadian Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock isn't just a deal, it's a steal with shares currently down. But don't count the stock out.

Read more »