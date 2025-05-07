Member Login
Home » Investing » RRSP Investors: 2 Stocks for Dividends and Total Returns

RRSP Investors: 2 Stocks for Dividends and Total Returns

These TSX stocks have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian savers are searching for reliable dividend stocks to add to their self-directed Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolios.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) just reported solid first-quarter (Q1) 2025 earnings results. Net income for the quarter came in at $499 million, or $1.00 per share, compared to $459 million, or $0.93 per share, in the same period last year.

The company put $1.4 billion in capital to work in the quarter as part of the $5.2 billion capital plan for all of 2025. Fortis is working on a $26 billion capital program over five years that will raise the rate base from $39 billion in 2024 to $53 billion in 2025. That works out to a five-year compound annual growth rate of about 6.5%. As the new assets are completed and go into service, the company expects earnings growth to support planned annual dividend increases of 4% to 6% through 2029.

Fortis is up 24% in the past year and just hit a new high. Investors who buy FTS stock at the current level can get a dividend yield of 3.6%. The board has increased the dividend for 51 consecutive years.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) increased its dividend twice in 2024 and already raised it again in 2025. This is the 25th consecutive annual dividend hike from the oil and natural gas producer. CNRL’s dividend-growth stability comes from its strong balance sheet and diversified assets.

CNRL delivered record production in 2024, and growth is expected to continue in 2025, supported by the capital program and contributions from the US$6.5 billion acquisition of Chevron’s Canadian assets late last year. The company has the flexibility to quickly shift capital around the portfolio to take advantage of positive moves in commodity prices. CNRL owns large natural gas operations, along with oil sands, conventional heavy oil, conventional light oil, and offshore oil production.

CNRL’s share price is down 25% in the past 12 months. The pullback gives investors an opportunity to buy CNQ stock at a discounted price while picking up a solid 6% dividend yield. Near-term volatility should be expected while the U.S. negotiates trade agreements with China and other major trading partners. Further weakness is certainly possible for CNQ stock, but any additional downside should be viewed as an opportunity to increase the position. At some point, the oil market will rebound.

CNRL is still very profitable, even at current oil prices. The company says its West Texas Intermediate (WTI) breakeven price is in the US$40 to US$45 range. WTI oil currently sells for US$59 per barrel compared to a 12-month high above US$80.

Positive news on a trade deal between the United States and China could ease recession fears and send oil prices sharply higher.

The bottom line on top TSX dividend stocks for RRSP investors

Fortis and CNRL are good examples of top TSX stocks with great track records of dividend growth. If you have some cash to put to work in a self-directed RRSP, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Dividend Stocks

1 Practically Perfect Canadian Stock at All-Time Highs to Buy Now and Hold for a Lifetime

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top Canadian stock owns many of the brands Canadians use every day, checking all the essential boxes.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

This 6.8% Monthly Income Stock Is Perfect for Your TFSA

| Jitendra Parashar

With market volatility rising, here’s a top REIT offering consistent monthly income and long-term value for TFSA investors.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Where to Invest $7,000 in the TSX Right Now

| Andrew Walker

These stocks pay good dividends and now trade at discounted prices.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

The Smartest REIT to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Andrew Button

Killam Apartment REIT (TSX:KMP.UN) is an intriguing REIT buy.

Read more »

Offshore wind turbine farm at sunset
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of Brookfield Renewable Stock You Should Own for $1,000 in Annual Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This renewable energy stock still looks like such a solid buy, and with dividends that can fuel any portfolio.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Dividend Stocks

Where I’d Invest $12,000 in The TSX Today

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Don’t let volatility keep you on the sidelines. Here are three TSX stocks that should be on your watch list.

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Structure My TFSA With $14,000 for Almost Constant Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These four choices could make any $14,000 investment a strong one, especially with solid dividends that will stand the test…

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Away With $4,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Seeking strength from your investments? Then these are the three stocks to consider first.

Read more »