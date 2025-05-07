Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, May 7

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, May 7

In addition to more corporate earnings, TSX investors will closely monitor the Fed’s interest rate decision and press conference today.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian equities continued to trade on a mixed note for a second consecutive session on Tuesday as investors remained cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s closely watched interest rate decision. Still, the S&P/TSX Composite Index held its ground, closing 21 points higher at 24,975 as strength in commodity-linked sectors offset weakness elsewhere.

While shares of gold miners led the charge, supported by firmer prices and investor appetite for defensives, continued declines in healthcare and technology stocks limited broader market upside.

Top Composite movers and active stocks

Centerra Gold (TSX:CG) stock surged by nearly 16% to $10.33 per share, making it the top-performing TSX stock for the day. This rally in CG stock came after the Toronto-based gold miner released its better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Despite higher production costs and lower gold sales, Centerra’s adjusted earnings hit US$0.13 per share in the quarter ended March 2025, exceeding analysts’ expectations of US$0.10 per share. The company’s robust US$608 million cash position also cheered investors as it reaffirmed 2025 production guidance. On a year-to-date basis, CG stock is now up over 26%.

A strong rebound in metals prices drove other mining stocks like Ero Copper, Orla Mining, Lundin Gold, and Aya Gold & Silver up by at least 8.4% each, making them among the day’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

In contrast, Shopify, Bausch Health, CES Energy, and Algoma Steel were the worst-performing TSX stocks, with each slipping by at least 3.1%.

According to the exchange’s daily trade volume figures, the top five most active stocks were Enbridge, Baytex Energy, Manulife Financial, Canadian Natural Resources, and Suncor Energy.

TSX today

West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures prices traded on a firm note in early trading on Wednesday, but metals prices saw a pause after Tuesday’s strong rally. Given these mixed signals from the commodity markets, the TSX could remain flat at the open today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due today, Canadian investors will closely monitor the Fed’s interest rate decision, press conference, and policy statement in the afternoon for clues on the future path of U.S. monetary policy. While markets widely expect the Fed to hold rates steady, any shift in tone regarding inflation or future cuts could sway both U.S. and Canadian stocks.

Also, as the TSX corporate earnings season continues in full swing, several large companies, including Manulife Financial, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty, iA Financial, Nutrien, goeasy, Great-West Lifeco, Kinaxis, TransAlta, Canadian Utilities, Stella-Jones, Premium Brands, Fortis, and Barrick Gold will report their latest quarterly earnings today, drawing close attention from investors across sectors.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2025 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, Kinaxis, and Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Centerra Gold, Ces Energy Solutions, Enbridge, Fortis, Kinaxis, Nutrien, and Stella-Jones. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, May 6

| Jitendra Parashar

Canadian stocks started the new week on a slightly negative note ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate decision.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, May 5

| Jitendra Parashar

After soaring nearly 8% over the last four weeks, the TSX Composite Index is currently at its highest level in…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, May 2

| Jitendra Parashar

An overnight recovery in commodity prices could lift the TSX at the open today as investors await the important U.S.…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, May 1

| Jitendra Parashar

Falling commodity prices could pressure the TSX at the open today as the key focus remains on more corporate earnings.

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Stock Market

The Essential Strategies for Canadian Investors in Trump’s Trade War

| Brian Paradza, CFA

As Trump's tariffs rattle markets, smart Canadian investors aren't panicking -- they're positioning. Discover how to shield your wealth while…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, April 30

| Jitendra Parashar

Key economic data and first-quarter corporate earnings will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Tech Stocks

Tariff-Proof Tech Stocks: 2 Canadian Innovators That Could Ride the Digital Wave Beyond Borders

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Worried about tariffs? These 2 Canadian tech stocks (CGI and Constellation Software) are built for global resilience.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Stock Market

How I’d Allocate $5,000 in U.S. Stocks in Today’s Market

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in U.S. stocks and ETFs provide Canadian equity investors with geographic diversification in 2025.

Read more »