Home » Investing » How I’d Secure My Retirement With a $7,000 Investment Today

How I’d Secure My Retirement With a $7,000 Investment Today

If you have the discipline to invest with a long-term strategy, here’s how you can use $7,000 in a TFSA to get the best out of your investment.

Adam Othman
Compared to many other countries, Canada has some of the highest taxes that everyday people contend with. However, it doesn’t mean you have to pay the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) a portion of every bit of income you earn. If you use your savings smartly and invest in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), you can grow an amount as small as $7,000 into a huge nest egg that can work perfectly with any retirement plan.

Here’s a look at three TSX stocks you can consider investing in for this purpose.

Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group (TSX:CIGI) is an $8.51 billion market capitalization company headquartered in Toronto that provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The company offers advisory and outsourcing services, sales brokerage, and lease brokerage through various segments, operating globally.

Colliers has been a serial acquirer of real estate services for decades and has several strong brands under its banner. The commercial real estate business is in high demand and has delivered consistently high returns for at least two decades. As of this writing, CIGI stock trades for $168.18 per share and offers a 0.25% dividend yield that you can lock into your TFSA portfolio to unlock wealth growth through long-term capital gains and dividend income.

Constellation Software

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is another company that engages in acquisitions but operates in an entirely different sector. The $106.86 billion market capitalization company was founded in 1995. It is technically a tech stock, but due to its focus on acquiring small- to medium-sized vertical market software companies.

Constellation acquires software companies across several verticals and industries, manages them, and helps them grow. By making already established companies even better with its capital and experience, CSU helps the businesses it owns grow, translating to more success for itself. Its low-risk business model has allowed CSU stock to deliver over 27,000% in growth through capital gains alone in the last two decades. It can be a solid bet for investors with a long-term strategy.

Topicus.com

Topicus.com (TSX:TOI) is an offshoot of CSU stock and can effectively be considered a miniature version of the company. Topicus provides vertical market software and vertical market platforms to clients in the private and public sectors. The company acquires, builds, and manages leading software companies. It focuses on specialized, high-impact, and mission-critical software solutions addressing the specific needs of clients.

Topicus has traded on the TSX since February 2021, and in that time, it has delivered 160.96% in returns through capital gains. Following a tried and tested business model similar to Constellation Software, it can be an excellent bet for investors using their TFSA to build a retirement portfolio for long-term growth. As of this writing, TOI stock trades for $163.75 and has the potential to deliver multi-bagger returns that early investors in CSU stocks enjoyed two decades ago.

Foolish takeaway

While the name suggests that the TFSA is a savings account, using it as an investment vehicle can help you generate greater returns. Provided you do not exceed annual contribution limits, any earnings from interest, dividends, or capital gains from assets in the account are safe from taxes.

Mixing it up in your self-directed TFSA portfolio with growth stocks and dividend stocks can help you generate and accrue wealth for a comfortable life during your golden years. CIGI stock, CSU stock, and TOI stock can help you set solid foundations in a TFSA for the growth-focused aspect of your TFSA portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Colliers International Group. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

