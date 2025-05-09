This 6.85% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month!

When the market feels uncertain, and interest rates are still a little too high for comfort, many Canadian investors turn to one thing: monthly passive income. That’s where Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:DIR.UN) comes in. This dividend stock doesn’t just offer exposure to Canada’s booming industrial property sector; it also pays you cash every single month. With a dividend yield of around 6.6%, it’s a stock that could quietly power your portfolio month after month.

The stock

Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates industrial properties across Canada and Europe. These aren’t just any buildings. Think of massive distribution centres, urban logistics hubs, and light manufacturing facilities. These are the kinds of properties companies like Amazon, FedEx, or third-party logistics firms rely on every day to move products efficiently. And while consumer habits shift and evolve, demand for warehouse space has remained surprisingly strong, even during slower economic periods.

In its most recent earnings report for Q1 2025, Dream Industrial reported net rental income of $91.7 million, up from $85.9 million a year earlier. Funds from operations (FFO), which is a key measure of REIT profitability, rose to $0.26 per unit. That’s a 5.8% increase year over year. This tells us the dividend stock is growing at a healthy pace and generating more income from its properties, even as some sectors of real estate are seeing volatility.

Income and growth

Right now, Dream Industrial pays a monthly dividend of $0.0583 per unit. That works out to about $0.70 per year. With the dividend stock trading around $10.67, you’re looking at a forward yield of roughly 6.56%. That’s paid out monthly, so you’re getting income 12 times a year, perfect if you’re looking to smooth out your cash flow or reinvest dividends more frequently.

But what makes Dream Industrial especially interesting is its real estate portfolio. It owns about 71.8 million square feet of gross leasable area across Canada and Europe. These aren’t short-term rental contracts, either. The weighted average lease term is around five years, meaning most tenants are locked in for the medium term, providing stable cash flow.

Geographically, Dream has spread its wings beyond Canada, with a sizeable portion of its assets now located in key European markets. These include Germany, the Netherlands, and France, countries with strong logistics infrastructure and demand for industrial space. This international exposure helps protect investors from regional slowdowns while giving them access to global real estate growth.

Bottom line

Financially, Dream Industrial looks solid. As of March 31, 2025, it reported a net debt-to-assets ratio of 36.9% and an interest coverage ratio of 5.2 times. In other words, it isn’t over-leveraged, and it has plenty of breathing room to service its debt. That’s important for REIT investors, who want assurance that dividends won’t be sacrificed just to keep the lights on.

The best part? Income keeps coming in, rain or shine. As long as Dream Industrial continues to manage its properties well, sign new tenants, and expand its footprint wisely, that monthly dividend should remain a fixture in your portfolio. In a market where volatility is the norm and interest rates are still in flux, Dream Industrial offers a sense of calm. It’s not flashy, but it’s reliable. And when you’re building a long-term income plan, sometimes that’s exactly what you need.