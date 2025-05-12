Member Login
Home » Investing » How I’d Build a Monthly Dividend Portfolio With $7,000

How I’d Build a Monthly Dividend Portfolio With $7,000

Investors can start building a monthly dividend portfolio through dividend ETFs that pay out monthly.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund

Source: Getty Images

Starting with $7,000 is a great way to kick off a portfolio that puts cash in your pocket every month. If I just started investing, my focus would be on building a low-maintenance, diversified stream of income using exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These investment vehicles offer instant diversification and monthly payouts without requiring me to constantly watch the markets.

Step 1: Lock in real estate income through REIT ETFs

Canadian Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) are among the most reliable sources of monthly income. A simple way to access them is through the iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSX:XRE). This ETF holds 15 REITs across residential, retail, and industrial sectors, and it currently yields around 5%. While the management expense ratio (MER) is 0.61%, it offers a hands-off way to gain exposure to names like Canadian Apartment Properties REITChoice Properties, and Granite REIT.

However, here’s the catch: the fund’s 10-year rate of return sits at just 3.2%, highlighting that chasing yield alone can be a trap. Capital preservation and growth also matter. So rather than going all-in at once, I’d consider dollar-cost averaging — buying gradually over time to smooth out volatility and potentially scoop up units at better prices.

Step 2: Tap into utilities for stability and yield

Next, I’d allocate a portion of the $7,000 to another sector known for consistent dividends: utilities. While most Canadian utility stocks pay quarterly, there’s a smart workaround – iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF (TSX:XUT). This ETF provides exposure to 15 utility companies and pays a monthly cash distribution, currently yielding about 4.4%.

Its top holdings – FortisBrookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.EmeraHydro One, and Altagas – are known for essential services and defensive business models. With a 10-year rate of return of 7.4%, XUT has not only delivered income but also reasonable total returns.

That said, after a 30%-plus rally from 2024 lows, I’d be cautious and perhaps wait for a pullback – or again, use a dollar-cost averaging approach.

Step 3: Blend passive and active for flexibility

ETFs are fantastic for passive investing, but for those willing to be a bit more hands-on (like me), there’s opportunity in cherry-picking individual stocks from within these ETFs. For example, buying Fortis or Granite REIT directly during market dips can result in higher effective yields and potential capital gains.

To wrap it up, with $7,000, I’d likely split the portfolio 50/50 between XRE and XUT for monthly income. Currently, though, XRE probably offers better value. Investors might invest half a position in it for $1,750 and dollar-cost average with the remaining $1,750 over the next months. Then, for XUT, investors could either wait for a pullback or dollar-cost average into it over the next year, implying investing $291 and change per month.

You can also keep an eye out for bargain prices on individual names. Over time, reinvesting distributions and selectively adding on weakness can meaningfully grow both your income and wealth.

Building a reliable monthly dividend portfolio isn’t just about chasing the highest yields – it’s about creating a steady, growing income stream with discipline and a long-term mindset.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, and Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Emera, Fortis, and Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

Is This Correction Your Chance? Buy Up These 4 Dividend Stocks on Sale

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These four dividend stocks aren't only top choices for yield, but for safety as well.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Down 34% From 52-Week Highs to Buy for Lifetime Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is likely to just do even better, especially amidst copper prices.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Consumer Stock Down 17% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Adam Othman

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock might be one of the best bargains available on the stock market for long-term investors right…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

This 6% Dividend Stock Hasn’t Missed a Payment in 3 Decades

| Sneha Nahata

This TSX stock has a solid track record of dividend payments and growth. Moreover, it offers a sustainable yield of…

Read more »

sources of renewable energy
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Brookfield Renewable Be in 5 Years?

| Jitendra Parashar

With consistent dividends and global expansion plans, Brookfield Renewable might just surprise patient investors in the coming years.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Stock Yielding 6% Has Delivered Incredible Dividend Safety

| Andrew Walker

Check out this stock with 30 years of steady dividend growth and a solid earnings outlook.

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

I’d Put $7,000 in This Overlooked Dividend Giant for Secure Income

| Brian Paradza, CFA

A double-digit conglomerate discount makes Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW) an attractive dividend-growth stock right now...

Read more »

Confused person shrugging
Dividend Stocks

U.S. and China Cut Tariffs 115%: What Does it Mean for Canada?

| Andrew Button

Canadian stocks like Brookfield (TSX:BN) will likely make big moves.

Read more »