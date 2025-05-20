Member Login
Home » Investing » This 6.7% Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for Safe, Immediate Income

This 6.7% Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for Safe, Immediate Income

Do you want income right away? Then this dividend stock is a prime choice.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
dividends can compound over time

Source: Getty Images

Reliable income can be hard to come by in a volatile market. That’s why dividend stocks with consistent payouts and long-term growth potential are so valuable, especially within a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). If I were choosing one top pick today for immediate income, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: DIR.UN) would be it.

Why Dream?

Dream Industrial REIT focuses on industrial real estate, which continues to benefit from long-term demand in areas like e-commerce, logistics, and warehousing. It owns and operates a portfolio of 336 industrial properties across Canada, the U.S., and Europe, with more than 72.6 million square feet of gross leasable area. These properties are crucial links in the supply chain for businesses of all sizes. As more companies prioritize just-in-case over just-in-time inventory models, demand for storage space has continued to rise, even as other real estate segments remain under pressure.

As of writing, Dream Industrial offers a forward dividend yield of 6.7% and pays a steady monthly distribution of $0.0583 per unit. That’s equivalent to about $0.70 annually. That’s a solid cash flow stream that beats most guaranteed investment certificates (GICs) and has the potential to grow over time.

Its first-quarter 2025 results confirmed the REIT is in a strong financial position. Funds from operations rose to $0.26 per unit, up 5.8% from the same time last year. Net rental income increased 6.8% to $91.7 million. Comparative properties’ net operating income rose 3.1%, reflecting the strength of its existing assets. The dividend stock also reported a 97% occupancy rate, suggesting strong tenant demand.

More to come

What sets Dream Industrial apart is its proactive growth strategy. Since the beginning of 2025, the REIT has closed more than $460 million worth of acquisitions, adding 1.2 million square feet of leasable space and over 31 acres of land. It also has an active development pipeline and has been unlocking value by repurposing and densifying existing sites. This means the dividend stock isn’t just sitting on its current portfolio; it’s actively building for the future.

Debt management is also a priority. As of Mar. 31, 2025, Dream Industrial had already addressed about 50% of its $850 million in debt maturing this year. It’s evaluating a number of alternatives for the remaining portion. Its debt to total assets ratio stands at a manageable 38%, and it maintains significant liquidity through revolving credit facilities. This conservative approach gives the REIT flexibility to grow while protecting investors from financial strain.

Another factor that makes Dream Industrial an appealing option is that it currently trades at a discount to its estimated net asset value. That means you’re not just collecting a steady income; you may also benefit from capital appreciation as the unit price catches up to the real value of its portfolio. Some analysts estimate fair value to be 10-15% higher than where the stock is trading now.

Foolish takeaway

What I appreciate about Dream Industrial is that it blends two essential ingredients: reliable income and built-in growth. It’s not chasing aggressive expansion at the cost of its balance sheet, but it also isn’t standing still. The dividend stock continues to build in top industrial markets like Toronto, Montreal, and key logistics hubs across Europe. This geographic diversification helps reduce risk and ensures the company is capturing opportunities wherever they arise.

In an era where high interest rates are putting pressure on consumer spending and economic growth, industrial real estate offers a relatively safe haven. Businesses need distribution centres and logistics hubs, no matter the economic climate, and investors need income sources that won’t dry up the moment the market stumbles.

If I were to put together a TFSA income portfolio today, Dream Industrial would sit right at the top. The combination of a high yield, monthly payouts, and exposure to one of the most resilient real estate sectors makes it my go-to pick for immediate and sustainable returns. It’s not flashy, but it’s reliable. And when it comes to income investing, that’s exactly what I want.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Dividend Stocks

Here’s Exactly How I Use My TFSA and RRSP to Make $5,600 in Annual Passive Income

| Andrew Button

Here's how much dividend income I get from Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock.

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

This Phenomenal Monthly Dividend Stock Is Down 24% and Looks Compelling

| Jitendra Parashar

This high-yield monthly dividend stock has pulled back, but recent updates suggest it could be ready for a rebound.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

I’d Put $7,000 in This Reliable Dividend Knight Without Hesitation

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its healthy cash flows, high dividend yield, and solid growth prospects, Enbridge could continue its dividend growth, making it…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

This 5.8% Yielding TSX Star Is Trading at a Rare Discount

| Puja Tayal

Uncover the reasons behind BCE's significant discount after its dividend cut and what it means for future growth prospects.

Read more »

a sign flashes global stock data
Dividend Stocks

Where I’d Invest $4,700 in the TSX Today

| Christopher Liew, CFA

An outperforming hidden gem is a safe and financially rewarding investment option in the TSX today.

Read more »

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Dividend Stocks

Tariff Turmoil: This Canadian Stock Is a Buying Opportunity

| Christopher Liew, CFA

This Canadian stock is a buying opportunity because of the long-term viability of the business, notwithstanding the tariff turmoil.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Now With $5,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in blue-chip Canadian stocks such as Dollarama should help you deliver outsized gains in 2025 and beyond.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever for Tax-Free Wealth Growth

| Adam Othman

Consider adding these two giants from their respective industries if you’re on the hunt for long-term investments in a self-directed…

Read more »