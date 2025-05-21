Member Login
Home » Investing » Wealth Protection: Navigating Trade War Risks With 3 TSX Stocks

Wealth Protection: Navigating Trade War Risks With 3 TSX Stocks

Investors seeking wealth protection against trade war risks should consider these three TSX stocks.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
edit Safe pig, protect money

Image source: Getty Images

U.S. president Donald Trump’s protectionist trade policy disrupted the investment landscape. Affected countries responded to his tariffs with reciprocal tariffs, resulting in a trade war. Its next-door neighbour, a long-time trading partner, was not given a reprieve.

Today, Canadian investors must choose their stock holdings wisely. Three TSX stocks are ideal options to navigate trade war risks and, more importantly, for wealth protection.

Built-in protection

AltaGas (TSX:ALA) has built-in protection from U.S. tariffs. The $11.15 billion energy infrastructure firm reported strong financial results and record export volume (119,241 barrels per day of liquefied petroleum gases) in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025. In the three months ending March 31, 2025, revenue increased 8.6% year over year to $3.97 billion, although net income declined 3.9% to $392 million versus Q1 2024.

According to its president and CEO, Vern Yu, the company has de-risked the business, optimized assets, and will continue pursuing growth opportunities to deliver long-term shareholder value. Performance-wise, the utility stock is up +12.25% year to date. At $37.27 per share, you can partake in the 3.38% dividend.

The diversified business and strong contract profile (long-term contracts) enable AltaGas to overcome significant market volatility and deliver steady returns. Yu said the cost-of-service, take-or-pay, and fee-for-service contracts account for approximately 85% of normalized EBITDA. Also, AtaGas will target non-U.S. export markets if tariffs remain in force.

Defensive investment

Hydro One (TSX:H) is a defensive and low-volatile investment regardless of the economic environment. The $29.8 billion company is Ontario’s largest electricity transmission and distribution service provider. This premium large-scale utility combines electric transmission and local distribution but has no power generation assets.

In Q1 2025, revenues and net income rose 11.2% and 22.2% to $2.4 billion and $358 million. The strong quarterly results show in the stock performance. At $49.66 per share, current investors enjoy a +12.91% year-to-date gain on top of the decent 2.68% dividend. H hasn’t missed a quarterly dividend payment since Q1 2016.

Hydro One recently restored power in Central and Eastern Ontario after a generational ice storm. According to management, investments in Ontario’s electricity transmission and distribution systems will continue. It will ensure reliability and performance and address the aging power system infrastructure.

Solid financial performance

Great-West Lifeco (TSX:GWO) displays resiliency amid the chaos caused by tariffs. As of this writing, the financial stock outperforms the TSX year to date, +8.83% versus +5.03%. If you invest today, the share price is $51.29 per share, while the dividend offer is a lucrative 4.67%.

The $47.7 billion diversified financial services company builds client franchises globally. Fortunately, U.S. tariffs and trade disruptions haven’t adversely impacted financial performance. In Q1 2025, base earnings increased 5.3% year over year to $1 billion, while net earnings from continuing operations dropped 17% to $860 million from a year ago.

While market volatility is elevated, its president and CEO, Paul Mahon, said the core business continues to perform well. Interestingly, the U.S. segment remains the leading growth driver during the quarter. “Our growth ambitions remain well supported by our strong capital generation and balance sheet,” Mahon added. 

Wealth protectors

AltaGas, Hydro One, and Great West Lifeco have market-beating returns thus far in 2025. They are safe bets for risk-averse investors seeking wealth protectors in the ongoing trade war.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

Income Investors: 2 Dividend Knights Worthy of Thy Honour!

| Joey Frenette

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) and another Canadian dividend stock could be worth buying right now!

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

TSX at All-Time Highs: Here’s What’s Cheap and Actually Worth Buying

| Andrew Button

Despite the TSX's all-time high, energy stocks like Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU) remain cheap.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

TSX Record High: 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Still Look Attractive

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks trade at discounted prices.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

Use the Tariff War to Your Advantage With a Long-Term Approach

| Adam Othman

Are you worried about the effects of the shifting tariff situation and trade tensions? Here’s one stock that might be…

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Algonquin Power Stock Under $10: A Buy or Pass Decision?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield and newly-transformed pure-play utility stock trading under $10 is a strong buy.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Treasure Pays a Reliable 5.9% Dividend That Increases Yearly

| Jitendra Parashar

Solid dividend hikes, strong cash flow, and a smart growth plan make this top Canadian dividend stock worth owning for…

Read more »

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Dividend Stocks

How to Invest $20,000 in Canadian Real Estate to Become Financially Independent

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These real estate stocks are some of the top options for investors to consider, especially for income.

Read more »

Canadian flag
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Food Stock to Buy With $3,100 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A surging food stock that benefits from the “Buy Local” movement is the smartest buy for Canadian investors today.

Read more »