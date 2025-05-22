Member Login
Home » Investing » Here’s How Many Shares of Enbridge You Should Own to Get $943 in Yearly Dividends

Here’s How Many Shares of Enbridge You Should Own to Get $943 in Yearly Dividends

Enbridge has steadily increased its dividend, growing it at compound annual growth rate of 9% over the last three decades.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors

Source: Getty Images

When it comes to steady dividends, several Canadian stocks stand out for their sustainable payouts and ability to consistently increase their distributions regardless of economic cycles. Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is one of those top Canadian companies investors can rely on for worry-free income.

Enbridge has been paying dividends for more than 70 years, reflecting its financial strength and commitment to shareholders. Moreover, the energy infrastructure company has consistently grown its annual distributions. In December 2024, Enbridge increased its quarterly dividend by 3%, bringing it to $0.943 per share. That brings the annual dividend to $3.77 per share, translating into a high yield of around 6% at recent prices.

While Enbridge offers a high yield, it has steadily increased its dividend over time, growing it at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9% over the last three decades. The company’s sustained dividend growth reflects its operational stability and financial discipline.

Importantly, this dividend growth hasn’t come at the cost of the company’s investments in growth opportunities. Enbridge targets a dividend payout ratio of 60% to 70% of its distributable cash flow (DCF), leaving enough room to fund new infrastructure projects and support future dividend growth. This balance between rewarding investors and investing for tomorrow is one of the reasons the company is well-positioned to pay higher dividends in the coming years.

Enbridge’s consistent dividend payments and solid financial foundation make it a dependable income-generating stock. Before calculating how many shares you’d need to earn $943 annually in dividends, let’s explore why Enbridge is well-positioned to keep growing its payout.

Enbridge to pay and increase its dividend

Enbridge’s diversified energy infrastructure assets generate low-risk cash flows regardless of commodity and economic cycles, supporting its dividend payouts. Moreover, Enbridge’s assets are supported by long-term contracts, regulatory frameworks, and power-purchase agreements that help it generate resilient earnings and DCF in all commodity and market cycles.

Its extensive liquids pipeline network plays a key role in North America’s energy ecosystem, linking major supply areas to critical demand centers. This positioning translates into high system utilization and paves the way for cost-effective growth through system expansions and operational improvements.

Enbridge’s natural gas transmission business is poised for growth amid increasing demand from gas-fired power plants, especially those supporting data centers and industrial operations. Its regulated model provides predictable cash flow, and the company is expanding its footprint in the Permian Basin to tap into rising gas demand.

On the utility front, Enbridge’s gas distribution and storage segment continues to grow through customer expansion and modernization investments. The growing trend toward electrification and digital infrastructure further supports this trajectory, with data centres driving demand for natural gas power solutions.

Enbridge is also deepening its presence in renewables, leveraging its established foothold in North America and Europe.

Its diversified portfolio will likely generate resilient earnings and DCF, supporting future payouts.

Own 250 Enbridge shares to earn $943/year

Enbridge is a no-brainer passive-income stock and offers an attractive yield. Based on its recent closing price of $62.73 and annual dividend of $3.77 per share, you need to own 250 shares to earn $943 annually in dividends.

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividendTotal PayoutsFrequency
Enbridge$62.73250$0.943$943Quarterly
Price as of 05/17/2025

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Immediately With $5,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are a few Canadian stocks looking to have a strong year ahead, so let's look at these winners.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

3 Dirt-Cheap Canadian Stocks to Buy on the Dip

| Andrew Button

Beaten-down stocks like Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) can, at times, present opportunity.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Monthly Dividend ETF, This Would Be it

| Jitendra Parashar

If consistency, quality, and dividends matter to you, this might be a great ETF worth holding for decades.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

I’d Put $7,000 in This Canadian Income Legend Without Hesitation

| Adam Othman

Seeking dividend income requires a portfolio of stocks you can trust, and this Canadian dividend royalty stock is as good…

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 30% from all-time highs, Brookfield Infrastructure is a TSX dividend stock that offers a yield of 4.2%.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Champion for Decades of Income

| Andrew Walker

This stock has increased its dividend in each of the past 30 years.

Read more »

Supermarket aisle groceries retail
Dividend Stocks

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Retail Stock, This Would Be it

| Jitendra Parashar

It’s not often a proven retail stock like Couche-Tard dips. Here’s why this rare pullback could turn into a great…

Read more »

A person looks at data on a screen
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy With $6,000 Right Now

| Robin Brown

Do you want some reliable stocks you can hold for dividend income and gains? These two stocks are reliable dividend…

Read more »