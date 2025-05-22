Member Login
Home » Investing » TD Bank Crushes Q2 Earnings and Rallies 3.5%!

TD Bank Crushes Q2 Earnings and Rallies 3.5%!

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) just widely beat earnings.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
Skiier goes down the mountain on a sunny day

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) just released its second quarter (Q2) earnings. The release was a major beat, with revenue up 9.1% year over year, ahead of estimates by $1.7 billion; and earnings per share (EPS) ahead of estimates by $0.19.

Going into the release, analysts were not expecting much from TD Bank. Late last year, the bank’s executives guided for no growth in 2025, so analysts accordingly assigned revenue and EPS estimates that were more or less unchanged year-over-year. The adjusted EPS figure was more or less consistent with this, being down 3.4%. However, revenue increased by an impressive 9.1%, while reported EPS was up 365%. It was a pretty good showing for a bank that said it would have a hard time doing any growth at all this year. In the ensuing paragraphs I will explore TD Bank’s earnings release in detail and explain why I continue holding after earnings.

Earnings recap

Some highlight metrics from TD Bank’s Q2 earnings release were:

  • $15.1 billion in revenue, up 9.1% year over year and 0.7% sequentially (beat by $1.7 billion).
  • $7.9 billion in net interest income (NII), up 12.9%.
  • $6.28 in reported EPS, up 365%.
  • $1.97 in adjusted EPS, down 3.4% (beat by $0.09).
  • $1,341 in provisions for credit losses (PCLs), up 25%.
  • A 14.9% common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio, improved from $13.4%.
  • An 8.7 leverage ratio, unchanged.

These metrics were frankly far ahead of what almost any Wall Street Analyst expected for the quarter. The revenue beat was 11% of total revenue, and the CET1 ratio actually improved despite increased risks in TD’s U.S. retail segment. Likewise, the positive growth in NII was a big, positive surprise given higher default rates in some of TD’s markets. It was a good showing.

Future prospects

It’s one thing to note that a bank had a good quarter, but quite another to confidently declare that it will continue having similar quarters going forward. TD is under a $430 billion asset cap in the United States, traditionally its fastest-growing retail banking region. So, there is something to the idea that TD faces impediments to growth.

We can assess TD’s future prospects by taking a look at its most recent earnings call presentation. In the presentation, the bank said that it still expected some costs related to the anti-money laundering (AML) remediation U.S. regulators forced it to undergo. However, it also said that it expected such costs to be fully absorbed by the end of 2027. Likewise, the bank said it would cut its workforce by 2%, which should offset the higher compliance costs. Overall, TD looks well positioned to thrive in the year ahead.

Valuation

Despite its recent earnings beat and stock surge, TD stock is still cheap by several metrics. At today’s price, it trades at 11.5 times earnings, 3 times sales, and 1.4 times book. These are lower than the average multiples on North American money centre banks today. They are also lower than the multiples that Royal Bank of Canada (TD’s closest competitor) trades at. So, TD still looks like a deal.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

A worker gives a business presentation.
Bank Stocks

Where I’d Invest $10,300 in the TSX Today

| Jitendra Parashar

When the market feels uncertain, this is the kind of TSX stock I want my money in.

Read more »

open vault at bank
Bank Stocks

The Smartest Banking Stock to Buy With $1,600 Right Now

| Adam Othman

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is positioning itself as a compelling long-term dividend investment.

Read more »

data analyze research
Bank Stocks

This Canadian Financial Stock Down 16% Pays an Iron-Clad Dividend

| Andrew Walker

This bank stock took a big hit last year but is rallying in 2025.

Read more »

investment research
Bank Stocks

Is This Canadian Bank Down 8.5% Too Good to Pass Up?

| Andrew Walker

This Canadian bank now offers a 6% dividend yield.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Bank Stocks

This Monthly Income Machine Yields 6.6% and Looks Like a Steal!

| Andrew Button

Monthly pay dividend stocks like First National Financial (TSX:FN) often have high yields.

Read more »

Bank Stocks

1 Magnificent Blue-Chip Stock Down 10% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) looks like a fantastic buy and hold opportunity for long-term investors right now.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Bank Stocks

Is Scotiabank Stock a Buy Before May 27?

| Jitendra Parashar

With the next earnings just around the corner, here’s what investors should know about Scotiabank’s (TSX:BNS) recent run and future…

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Bank Stocks

Is TD Bank Stock a Buy Before May 22?

| Jitendra Parashar

TD Bank stock is bouncing back strong in 2025, and here’s why you may want to consider it ahead of…

Read more »