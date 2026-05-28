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Prediction: The Pullback in This Canadian Bank Stock Is a Buying Opportunity

RBC doesn’t need a perfect economy to reward long-term investors – it needs a fear-driven dip that doesn’t break its fundamentals.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • RBC is a diversified, capital-strong bank that can stay resilient when markets get nervous.
  • Recent Q1 2026 results showed double-digit income and EPS growth, supporting its dividend.
  • It isn’t cheap, so the best opportunity is a broad-market pullback, not a minor wobble.
10 stocks we like better than Royal Bank Of Canada

Bank stocks can look dull until fear arrives. Then dull starts to look incredibly useful. Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is one of those names I’d want near the top of my list when investors start questioning the market.

a man celebrates his good fortune with a disco ball and confetti

Source: Getty Images

RBC

The stock doesn’t need perfection to work. It needs scale, capital strength, and steady earnings power. Royal Bank stock brings all three. It also gives investors a familiar benchmark when comparing other bank stocks, since Royal Bank often sets the quality bar for the sector. For many Canadians, that familiarity also lowers the temptation to panic during sell-offs.

Big banks rarely feel exciting when everyone loves them. Yet during a pullback, they look more interesting when investors worry about credit losses, mortgages, interest rates, and a slower economy. Canadians still face high living costs, and businesses do not like uncertainty. But a weaker mood can create better prices for strong banks.

Royal Bank remains Canada’s largest bank, with operations across personal and commercial banking, wealth management, capital markets, insurance, and U.S. banking. That mix gives it several ways to earn money. A soft housing market may hurt one area. Stronger trading, wealth, or commercial banking can help another. Size doesn’t guarantee safety, but it gives Royal Bank stock more tools than smaller financial firms.

Into earnings

The latest numbers support the buy-the-dip case. In the first quarter of 2026, Royal Bank reported net income of $5.6 billion, up 13% from last year. Adjusted net income came in at $5.9 billion, up 12%. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) reached $4.08, up 13%. That’s a strong start to the year, especially with investors still worried about credit conditions.

The HSBC Canada deal also keeps paying off. Royal Bank bought HSBC Bank Canada in 2024, adding scale in commercial banking, affluent clients, and newcomers to Canada. Integration risk always deserves respect, because large bank deals can distract management and raise costs. Yet Royal Bank already benefits from the added client base, and the deal should support earnings growth over time.

Dividend investors also get a solid investment thesis. RBC’s forward annual dividend recently sat at $6.56 per share, putting the yield near 2.5%. It’s not the biggest bank yield on the TSX, but Royal Bank stock doesn’t need to win on yield alone. It offers dividend growth potential, earnings strength, and a payout that looks supported by profit.

Looking ahead

Valuation doesn’t scream bargain, though. Royal Bank stock recently traded around 18 times trailing earnings, with a market value near $363 billion. That’s not cheap for a Canadian bank. This is where investors need discipline. A small dip may not create a once-in-a-decade opportunity. A deeper pullback, especially one driven by broad market fear rather than RBC-specific damage, would look far more attractive.

The risks remain real. Credit losses can rise if unemployment climbs. Mortgage pressure can weigh on households. Lower rates can squeeze margins if deposit costs don’t reset smoothly. Capital markets revenue can also swing quickly. Investors shouldn’t buy Royal Bank stock believing it will glide through every cycle untouched.

That said, that’s the point of a pullback. Strong companies get marked down with weaker ones when fear spreads. Royal Bank stock doesn’t need perfect conditions to remain a core Canadian holding. It needs a manageable economy, healthy capital levels, and enough earnings diversity to push through rough patches. So far, it has demonstrated those qualities.

Bottom line

My prediction? If Royal Bank stock pulls back on general market anxiety, rather than a clear break in its fundamentals, investors may look back on the dip as a buying opportunity. Especially as it offers ample income with a $7,000 investment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
RY$261.1426$6.56$170.56Quarterly$6,789.64

It won’t deliver the thrill of a small-cap rebound. It also won’t offer the highest income on the TSX. But for long-term investors who want a high-quality Canadian bank, Royal Bank stock looks like the kind of stock to buy when fear hands over a better price.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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