Member Login
Home » Investing » This Under-$20 Stock Yields 0.7% and Has Enormous Upside Potential

This Under-$20 Stock Yields 0.7% and Has Enormous Upside Potential

Here’s why I think Silvercorp Metals (TSX:SVM) is a top growth stock investors may be sleeping on, given its valuation and sector.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
stocks climbing green bull market

Source: Getty Images

Finding growth stocks with big upside potential (but also carry dividend yields and trade under $20 per share) isn’t an easy task. Indeed, these sorts of companies don’t really grow on trees, and I had to tweak my screener to find a reasonable list of stocks to choose from for this particular piece.

That said, one company I’ve settled on as a potential buying opportunity in the world of relatively inexpensive growth stocks that pay a dividend) is Silvercorp Metals (TSX:SVM).

Here’s why I think Silvercorp is one stock that could be getting lost in the shuffle, given where precious metals prices are trading right now.

Strong operating results

As a key producer of gold, silver, lead and zinc (among some other metals and minerals), Silvercorp has established itself as a key global player in the precious metals market, but one which doesn’t get as much attention as it likely deserves.

Some of this may be driven by the company’s relatively small size, trading at a market capitalization of less than $1 billion. That said, the company’s strong production and forward guidance for 4% growth across its core mining segments suggests that the company’s stock price could be undervalued right now.

Silvercorp saw its silver and gold production increase 13% and 3%, respectively, over the course of the past year. This operational improvement has led the company’s stock to trade down to a forward price-to-earnings ratio of just 8.8 times. That’s dirt cheap, even for investors who are banking on a commodity price decline over time.

A value-based pick worth buying

Based on the company’s current valuation, it’s hard to classify Silvercorp as a pure growth stock. I think that’s fair, and it’s clear that the market is pricing in some sort of reversion lower for precious metals prices moving forward.

That said, if we do see market participants continue to acquire more precious metals (and related companies), Silvercorp is one company I think could have big upside from here.

Most investors aren’t going to come to this stock for its 0.7% dividend yield, but that’s a nice cherry on top. In my view, Silvercorp has all the makings of a double-digit total return play over the next decade. Thus, this is a stock I’m going to continue to keep on my watch list and provide updates as they come.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Immediately With $5,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are a few Canadian stocks looking to have a strong year ahead, so let's look at these winners.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Tech Stocks

Lightspeed Stock Drops 7%, But CEO Says Patience Will Pay Off

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lightspeed stock dropped after reporting a net loss, but CEO Dax Dasilva says patience will pay off for investors.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Bank Stocks

Where I’d Invest $10,300 in the TSX Today

| Jitendra Parashar

When the market feels uncertain, this is the kind of TSX stock I want my money in.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

3 Dirt-Cheap Canadian Stocks to Buy on the Dip

| Andrew Button

Beaten-down stocks like Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) can, at times, present opportunity.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Monthly Dividend ETF, This Would Be it

| Jitendra Parashar

If consistency, quality, and dividends matter to you, this might be a great ETF worth holding for decades.

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of Enbridge You Should Own to Get $943 in Yearly Dividends

| Sneha Nahata

Enbridge has steadily increased its dividend, growing it at compound annual growth rate of 9% over the last three decades.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

I’d Put $7,000 in This Canadian Income Legend Without Hesitation

| Adam Othman

Seeking dividend income requires a portfolio of stocks you can trust, and this Canadian dividend royalty stock is as good…

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Investing

The Smartest Utility Play to Buy With $1,900 Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why long-term investors looking for a mix of defensiveness and yield may want to consider Fortis (TSX:FTS) as an…

Read more »