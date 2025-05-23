Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: The Rally Is On, But These Stocks Are Still Trading at a Discount

TSX Today: The Rally Is On, But These Stocks Are Still Trading at a Discount

The TSX is soaring, but these fundamentally strong stocks haven’t caught up yet — giving investors a rare window of opportunity.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
how to save money

Source: Getty Images

The TSX is rallying, and investor sentiment is finally shifting into higher gear. With the index hovering near record highs, many Canadian stocks have already rebounded sharply. But not all. Beneath the surface of this solid broader market rally, a handful of fundamentally strong companies are still trading at clear discounts today — offering Foolish investors a rare chance to pick up quality stocks at a bargain.

In this article, I’ll spotlight three undervalued TSX stocks that haven’t caught up to the broader rally — yet.

TFI International stock

One such top TSX stock is TFI International (TSX:TFII), which, despite gaining over 18% in the past month, is still down nearly 32% from a year ago.

This North American trucking and logistics heavyweight operates across North America. TFII stock now trades at $126.25 per share with a market cap of $10.5 billion, and it pays a modest 2.1% annualized dividend.

In its latest quarter ended in March, TFI posted a 5% YoY (year-over-year) rise in its revenue due partly to its recent acquisitions. But its adjusted earnings took a hit, dropping 39% YoY, mostly due to weaker market demand across key segments. Nevertheless, its truckload segment actually grew 18% from a year ago, supported by the Daseke acquisition.

Despite these temporary challenges due to macroeconomic uncertainties, TFI’s focus remains on generating free cash flow, which jumped 40% YoY last quarter, reflecting disciplined execution. With strong fundamentals, recent cost optimizations, and strategic acquisitions still playing out, this TSX stock could catch up fast as sentiment shifts in the near term.

Magna International stock

Another top TSX stock that still hasn’t fully joined the broader rally is Magna International (TSX:MG), which is down over 21% from a year ago despite gaining nearly 15% in the past month. The shares of this Aurora-headquartered auto parts and mobility firm currently trade at $51.28 apiece with a market cap of $14.5 billion and offer a solid 5.3% annualized dividend yield.

In the March quarter, Magna’s revenue fell 8% YoY to US$10.1 billion, mainly due to lower vehicle production volumes, especially in Europe and North America, along with the wind-down of some legacy vehicle programs. Similarly, its adjusted earnings also dropped to $0.78 per share, hurt by weaker sales and higher warranty costs in its seating segment.

Still, Magna is focused on cutting capital expenditures and engineering costs, boosting free cash flow, and making selective investments to support long-term growth. These initiatives could help this discounted stock catch up fast as the TSX rally broadens.

Bausch Health stock

And rounding out this list is Bausch Health Companies (TSX:BHC), a healthcare stock that’s still down more than 32% over the past year despite an uptick in recent sessions.

This Laval-based pharmaceutical firm operates across a wide range of specialties, including gastroenterology, dermatology, neurology, and medical aesthetics. Right now, BHC stock trades at $6.53 per share, giving it a market cap of $2.4 billion.

In the first quarter, Bausch Health’s revenue rose 5% YoY to US$2.26 billion with the help of solid organic growth in segments like Salix and Solta Medical. However, its adjusted quarterly earnings remained flat at US$0.60 per share due to increased selling and promotion expenses.

Still, Bausch’s focus on unlocking value for shareholders remains intact, with its efforts centred on refinancing, strategic reviews, and expansion in growth markets such as skin health and gastroenterology. Moreover, if the company continues executing its growth priorities and successfully manages its debt profile, Bausch Health could stage a handsome recovery.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Magna International. The Motley Fool recommends Magna International and TFI International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, May 23

| Jitendra Parashar

With gains in 11 of the previous 12 sessions, the TSX Composite has surged 4.1% in May.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, May 22

| Jitendra Parashar

Following a 10-session winning streak, the TSX witnessed profit-taking but remains near record highs.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, May 21

| Jitendra Parashar

With a 10-day surge, the TSX Composite has notched its longest winning streak in over three-and-a-half years and is now…

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Stock Market

2 Top Stocks to Buy When the TSX Dips Again

| Robin Brown

If the market were to pullback again, wondering what to buy? Here are two TSX stocks I would buy like…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, May 20

| Jitendra Parashar

After rallying for six straight weeks, the TSX Composite Index is currently trading at its historic highs.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, May 16

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX Composite just hit a new all-time high and, with gains of over 2% so far this week, it's…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, May 15

| Jitendra Parashar

Falling commodity prices could pressure the TSX at the open today as investors await important economic data from the United…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, May 14

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX Composite Index has jumped more than 12% over the past 25 sessions, fueled by easing global trade tensions…

Read more »