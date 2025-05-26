Member Login
Home » Investing » Tech Turnaround? 2 Recovering Tech Stocks I’d Buy This Earnings Season

Tech Turnaround? 2 Recovering Tech Stocks I’d Buy This Earnings Season

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) and another AI stock that could turn a corner soon.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies

Source: Getty Images

With tech stocks fresh off a somewhat better-than-expected slate of quarterly earnings results, the growth trade may have what it takes to reheat as we head for the second half of the year. Indeed, in the face of tariffs and a potential recession, it’s only prudent to resist the temptation to overpromise.

For now, there may be more of an incentive to sandbag to lower analyst expectations for future quarters, given it’s tough to tell what the next few weeks and months could hold, let alone the year ahead.

In any case, I find the following two recovering tech stocks to be worthy buys after posting decent earnings results. While the tech sector is bound to face far more volatility than the rest of the market, I certainly wouldn’t bet against them as they look to extend their relief rallies on the back of the generative AI trend.

Alphabet

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) stock has finally gained some ground after tumbling close to 30% from peak to trough. Indeed, many investors are jittery over the potential for antitrust action and the future of Google Search amid the continued rise of search-focused AI products (ChatGPT’s new search button?).

Indeed, Google’s moat is going to be put to the test. Still, with a strong showing at its 2025 I/O event, I’d argue there are enough AI drivers in the pipeline to push the stock back to all-time highs north of the $200 mark.

Whether we’re talking about the intriguing AI Mode, the latest and greatest text-to-video model Veo 3, or the next frontier for Android, there’s no shortage of innovations to get excited about. While investors aren’t pounding the table following the I/O showing, I think the recent relief rally (up 17% since the April lows) is worth getting behind.

Will the opportunity to snag a few shares of GOOG or GOOGL at less than 20 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) last?

I have no idea. But I see shares as relatively cheap, even in the face of worrisome headlines that have caused some investors to throw in the towel.

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is another high-tech darling that showed off plenty of promising AI features and concepts to the world in recent weeks. In a prior piece, I praised the firm for its new AI offerings while noting they’d likely give the e-commerce platform the charge it needed to grab more market share from its competitors.

While tariffs and the impact on coming quarters will be the talk of the town, I’d be more inclined to focus on how well Shopify can monetize its innovations. If they save a merchant time, money, or drive sales, I’d argue that a recession shouldn’t detract from demand for such essential features.

As investors forgive (and begin to forget about) the latest quarter, which saw a bit of a slowing in merchant volume growth, perhaps SHOP stock can get revenue growth and margins back in the right spot. At the end of the day, investors should judge firms on how well they can overcome headwinds relative to industry rivals.

The $185.8 billion company may boast a sky-high 2.7 beta (that implies far more choppiness than the TSX Index), but if you’re looking for a sound, fundamentally strong growth narrative that stands to get more attractive over time, it’s hard to overlook the name at current levels.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

How I’d Build a $150 Monthly Income Stream With $10,000

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This risky Nasdaq-100 ETF uses leverage and covered calls to deliver double-digit yields.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Tech Stocks

3 Beaten-Down Canadian Tech Stocks That Could Recover Soon

| Jitendra Parashar

If you’re hunting for value in the tech sector, these beaten-down Canadian stocks might just be next to surprise you.

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Tech Stocks

Feeling Bold? These TSX Stocks Could Deliver 10X Returns

| Jitendra Parashar

These TSX stocks are flying under the radar today, but with the right mix of growth and disruption, they could…

Read more »

data analyze research
Tech Stocks

Where I’d Invest $5,100 in the TSX Today

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Long-term investors should have these three TSX stocks at the top of their watch lists today.

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Shopify vs Constellation Software: Where I’d Allocate $8,000 for Tech Exposure

| Puja Tayal

Understand the market dynamics affecting Shopify and its seasonal stock behaviour as we approach the holiday season.

Read more »

data center server racks glow with light
Tech Stocks

Where Will Kinaxis Be in 5 Years?

| Puja Tayal

Recently, Kinaxis stock recorded a 27% rally over a month. What does this stock have to offer in the next…

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Where Will Shopify Be in 3 Years?

| Joey Frenette

Shares of Shopify (TSX:SHOP) could harness the full power of AI to jolt growth.

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Tech Stocks

After 6 Straight Weeks of Gains, Could the TSX Keep Climbing?

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX just hit a record high -- but can the momentum last, or is a pullback around the corner?

Read more »