TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, May 26

The TSX Composite Index has surged 4.2% this month, with gains in 12 of the last 13 sessions.

Jitendra Parashar
Canadian equities continued to trade on a slightly positive note on Friday as surging commodity prices and signs of easing trade tensions supported the broader market. The S&P/TSX Composite Index advanced by 26 points to settle at 25,880 — marking its 12th gain in the last 13 sessions and highlighting bullish momentum.

Despite weakness in some technology stocks due to profit-taking, strength in other sectors like materials, energy, and utilities pushed the TSX higher.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Energy Fuels (TSX:EFR) jumped by over 18% to $7.38 per share — making it the top-performing TSX stock for the day. This rally in EFR stock came as U.S. president Donald Trump signed an executive order to reform the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, which mainly aims to slash regulatory barriers, accelerate licensing processes, and support the domestic nuclear industry.

Trump’s order outlines ambitious goals, including faster approvals for reactor projects and expanded licensing for advanced nuclear technologies like microreactors and modular reactors. Investors cheered the move as a significant tailwind for uranium producers like Energy Fuels, which could benefit from increased demand for nuclear fuel and a stronger U.S. nuclear energy sector. As a result, other uranium stocks, including NexGen Energy, Denison Mines, and Cameco, also jumped by at least 10% each on Friday.

On the flipside, Tilray, BlackBerry, Shopify, and Brookfield Asset Management slipped by at least 2.2% each, making them the day’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Manulife Financial, Whitecap Resources, TD Bank, Enbridge, and Canadian Natural Resources were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices were largely mixed in early morning trading on Monday, raising the prospect of a choppy open for the TSX today as the market tests its record-setting momentum.

And with no major domestic economic releases due and U.S. markets closed for the Memorial Day holiday, trading volumes on the TSX may be lighter than usual. But this week’s key focus will remain on more Canadian bank earnings, with investors looking for signals on loan growth, credit quality, and interest margin trends amid a shifting rate environment.

Market movers on the TSX today

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in BlackBerry, Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, Shopify, and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Cameco, Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, Tilray Brands, and Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

