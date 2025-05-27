Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » This Underappreciated Stock Yielding 6% Is a Hidden Gem

This Underappreciated Stock Yielding 6% Is a Hidden Gem

This underappreciated stock boasts insane growth appeal, a 6% yield and three decades dividend increases. Have you bought this gem yet?

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
| More on:
dividends can compound over time

Source: Getty Images

Some of the best long-term stocks are those where the long-term potential is largely unnoticed. One such underappreciated stock is Enbridge (TSX:ENB), and here’s why the stock belongs in your portfolio

Enbridge is underappreciated

Most investors are aware of Enbridge, but few realize just how much the energy infrastructure giant does and how lucrative of an investment the company is.

Enbridge is best known for its pipeline network, and there’s a good reason for that.

The pipeline business, which contains both crude and natural gas elements, comprises the largest and most complex pipeline system on the planet. And that pipeline operation transports massive amounts of both.

In fact, Enbridge transports so much crude and natural gas that the segment makes it one of the most defensive options on the market.

Specifically, Enbridge transports one-third of all North American-produced crude across its network. Turning to natural gas, Enbridge hauls one-fifth of the natural gas needs of the entire U.S. market.

And that’s not even the most impressive part.

Enbridge charges for the use of its pipeline network and not for the price of the commodity being hauled. Irrespective of how volatile oil prices move, Enbridge generates a recurring and stable revenue stream.

Amazingly, that’s not all that this underappreciated stock does.

Enbridge also operates one of the largest renewable energy operations in Canada. The company has invested over $12 billion into the segment over the past two decades to build out its current network.

Today, that renewable energy business comprises 40 facilities across North America and Europe. Those sites include wind, solar and hydro elements, all of which generate a reliable and recurring revenue stream, much like a traditional utility.

Finally, Enbridge also operates a growing natural gas utility business. That segment, which includes seven million customers, generates yet another stable revenue stream that makes this underappreciated stock a must-have investment.

Let’s talk income

One of the primary reasons why investors flock to this underappreciated stock is for its juicy dividend. As of the time of writing, Enbridge’s quarterly dividend pays out an annualized $3.77, boasting an impressive 6.01% yield.

This means that a $35,000 investment in Enbridge (as part of a larger, well-diversified portfolio) would earn an income of just over $2,100.

Keep in mind that investors who aren’t ready to draw on that income yet can choose to reinvest it until needed.

And perhaps best of all, Enbridge has provided annual upticks to that dividend going back three decades without fail.

That fact alone makes this underappreciated stock one of the best dividend options on the market.

Enbridge is an underappreciated stock

As an investment, Enbridge is the complete package. The company offers a well-diversified mix of business segments that generate a healthy income. Enbridge also boasts a massive multi-billion-dollar backlog of new initiatives

Finally, Enbridge boasts one of the best-paying dividends on the market with an impressive three-decade history of annual increases.

In short, Enbridge is an underappreciated stock that, in my opinion, belongs in every well-diversified portfolio.

Buy it, hold it, and watch your future income grow.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Turn $7,000 Into $1,400 Annual Passive Income

| Andrew Button

You can get considerable dividend income from BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSX:ZDV).

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

I’d Put $7,000 in This Discounted Monthly Dividend Payer for Lifetime Income

| Andrew Button

BMO Monthly Income ETF (TSX:ZMI) provides consistent monthly dividend income.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

I’d Invest $7,000 in This Unshakeable Dividend Payer Today

| Jitendra Parashar

Backed by reliable earnings and a rising dividend, this utility stock makes a compelling case for long-term investors.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks With 6% Yields

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stock now offer great yields.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

Forget Growth vs Income: These Stocks Have Both

| Demetris Afxentiou

Why try to answer the question of growth vs income when you can attain both from the same stock? Here…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Bulletproof My Portfolio With a $7,000 Defensive Investment

| Jitendra Parashar

With markets running hot, but macroeconomic risks still looming, this top defensive stock to buy now could bring the stability…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single REIT, This Would Be it

| Demetris Afxentiou

This one and only single REIT that your portfolio needs can be a game changer for long-term income-seekers, and it…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Defensive Dividend Stock to Buy With $6,600 Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

If you're looking for a defensive dividend stock to buy right now, this Canadian bank could offer the long-term stability…

Read more »