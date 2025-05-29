1 Magnificent REIT Stock Down 25% to Buy and Hold Forever

Forget the trade war panic. Some high-quality real estate investment trusts (REITs) are trading at beaten-down prices going into June 2025, and investors could lock in juicy distribution yields forever. Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) is an undervalued high-yield industrial real estate powerhouse trading at a ridiculous 34% discount to its most recent net asset value (NAV) of $16.76 per unit, and it pays you a juicy 6.6% cash distribution every single month. While other investors flee, savvy investors see a rare chance to own essential global warehouse and distribution infrastructure at fire-sale prices after a 24.5% plunge from September 2024 highs. This isn’t speculation; it’s a forever income generator on sale.

Why the fear about Dream Industrial REIT is overblown

Dream Industrial REIT saw leasing activity slow briefly in early 2025 as tenants digested new Trump tariffs and Ottawa’s countering blows. But the market seems to have ignored the powerful rebound already underway.

By May, management reported leasing momentum “exceeding expectations” in Western Canada. European occupancy is near a stellar 97%. Crucially, Dream Industrial REIT isn’t just filling space; it’s commanding massive rent hikes. New leases in Ontario and Quebec this year were signed for 51-57% more than expiring rents! Even European spreads averaged a healthy 16% during the first quarter.

Moreover, tariffs aren’t just a risk; they’re creating new tenancy opportunities. The REIT has limited direct tariff exposure, and during a first-quarter earnings conference call in May, management noted that higher U.S. duties are making Canadian logistics hubs more attractive. Companies in consumer goods, chemicals, and autos are rerouting supply chains — and they need more Canadian industrial space now.

Growth fueled by necessity

This REIT offers far more than stagnant rent rolls. Its high occupancy rates (at 95.4%) and long weighted average remaining leases (4.2 years) provide potential revenue and cash flow stability, while built-in rent bumps (averaging 3% in Canada) offer automatic inflation protection.

Dream Industrial REIT’s growth engines are firing: The trust is rapidly installing solar panels across its vast rooftops in Canada and Europe. These projects target 8-10% yields, generate new power sales (80 projects underway!), and attract ESG-focused tenants. Strategic moves like the Summit II acquisition partnership add scale and a new long-term source of management fees, and a rich sovereign wealth fund as an investment partner.

Moreover, new investments in electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and cell towers intensify asset occupancy and further diversify cash streams for the long haul.

A safe, growing yield for long-term passive income

Dream Industrial REIT’s mouthwatering 6.6% distribution yield on monthly payouts isn’t just attractive — it’s getting safer and stronger. First-quarter 2025 funds from operations (FFO) surged 5.8% year over year, and the REIT’s FFO payout ratio dropped significantly to 69%, down from 73.2% a year ago.

More cash flow from operations covers the high-yield distribution now, and a fortress balance sheet provides ample fuel for new growth without jeopardizing payouts. Management’s confidence shines through its active unit buyback program, scooping up shares in March 2025 at even deeper NAV discounts.

The Foolish bottom line

Dream Industrial REIT is caught in a storm of short-term noise, overshadowing exceptional long-term strength. New investors in June would be buying world-class industrial assets in critical North American and European corridors at bargain-basement prices. You could lock in a monthly cash yield nearly triple the TSX’s average, backed by potentially rising profits and a shrinking payout ratio. Catalysts like solar expansion, supply chain shifts, and soaring rents provide powerful growth. This is a forever industrial REIT stock to buy for compounding passive income, embedded inflation protection, strategic growth, and a massive margin of safety.

Ignore the fear in June, buy Dream Industrial REIT units, start collecting juicy cash yields, and sleep well for decades.