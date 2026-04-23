3 Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks Worth Holding Through 2026 and Beyond

Holding these blue-chip stocks could help add stability to your portfolio and generate steady dividend income and growth in 2026.

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Loblaw, Toronto-Dominion Bank, and Fortis stand out for their resilient businesses, strong balance sheets, and ability to deliver profitable growth.

These blue-chip stocks are large-cap Canadian companies and industry leaders with proven business models and solid balance sheets.

Despite the volatility in the broader market, Canadian blue-chip stocks offer stability, reliable dividends, and long-term growth.

Global equity markets have entered 2026 on an unsteady footing, with volatility driven largely by rising geopolitical tensions and conservative trade policies under the Trump administration, particularly in the form of broad-based tariffs. In times like these, buying and holding blue-chip stocks could help add stability to your portfolio and generate steady dividend income and decent capital gains through 2026 and beyond.

Notably, blue-chip stocks are large-cap Canadian companies and industry leaders with proven business models, solid balance sheets, and the ability to generate reliable earnings even during economic uncertainty.

In this context, here are three top Canadian blue-chip stocks worth holding through 2026.

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Canadian blue-chip stock #1: Loblaw

Investors seeking blue-chip stocks could hold Loblaw (TSX:L) stock through 2026 and beyond. This leading food and pharmacy retailer operates a defensive business that performs well across all economic conditions. Even though it operates a low-risk business, Loblaw consistently delivered solid returns, with its share price rising by over 104% in the past three years.

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Loblaw’s growth is supported by consistent same-store sales growth, stable earnings, and dependable cash flow. The grocery retailer’s focus on value-based pricing resonates with customers, while its loyalty program and expanding digital platforms have helped keep shoppers engaged and spending more.

At the same time, the retailer is growing its footprint by opening new stores and expanding its range of discount formats. A broader product selection, along with a stronger emphasis on private-label brands, has helped both attract customers and improve margins.

Moreover, Loblaw’s focus on driving efficiency through automation in its distribution centres will likely support margins. Also, the divestiture of non-core businesses and ongoing investments in technology and logistics augur well for growth. Overall, Loblaw is well-positioned to deliver steady growth in 2026 and beyond.

Canadian blue-chip stock #2: Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is another dependable Canadian blue-chip stock worth holding in 2026 and beyond. The financial services giant’s well-diversified revenue base, strong balance sheet, and steady growth in loans and deposits position it for continued expansion. In addition, the bank’s emphasis on operational efficiency helps protect profitability, which in turn supports consistent dividend payments and growth.

Toronto-Dominion Bank has paid dividends for 169 consecutive years, reflecting its ability to generate stable earnings through different economic cycles. Over the past decade, it has also delivered consistent dividend growth, increasing distributions by 8% annually. Also, TD has a sustainable payout ratio of 40% to 50%.

Going forward, TD’s diversified revenue sources, high-quality assets, strong balance sheet, and strategic acquisitions are likely to support its bottom line and dividend payouts.

Canadian blue-chip stock #3: Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) can be a solid blue-chip stock to hold in 2026 and beyond, thanks to its defensive business model and strong growth prospects. The electric utility company is focused on transmission and distribution, a relatively low-risk business that generates predictable cash flow thanks to its rate-regulated asset base.

Thanks to its growing earnings and cash flow, Fortis has increased its dividend for 52 consecutive years, and that momentum is expected to continue. Fortis plans to invest about $28.8 billion over the next five years, primarily in regulated infrastructure such as transmission and distribution networks. This strategy should further strengthen its low-risk earnings profile.

By 2030, these investments are projected to expand its rate base to $58 billion, driving earnings and dividend growth. Management anticipates annual dividend increases of 4% to 6%.

Fortis is also well-positioned to benefit from long-term growth in electricity demand, driven by industrial expansion, electrification, and rising energy needs from data centres. Moreover, divestiture of non-core assets and its solid balance sheet position it to deliver steady income and growth.