Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Dividend Stocks for Stability-Seeking Retirees

3 Dividend Stocks for Stability-Seeking Retirees

Seniors in fear of running out of cash in retirement should take a look at these quality dividend stocks with reliable cash flows and consistent dividend payments.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books

Source: Getty Images

With no regular income, seniors fear running out of cash during their twilight years. However, they can overcome this fear by making suitable arrangements to earn steady income streams that can take care of their expenses. With interest rates falling, investing in quality dividend stocks with reliable cash flows and consistent dividend payments would be an excellent strategy. Against this backdrop, let’s look at three top dividend stocks that are ideal for retirees.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is an ideal stock for retirees due to its low-risk regulated utility assets, reliable cash flows, and consistent dividend growth. The company operates 10 regulated utility assets, with around 93% of its assets engaged in the low-risk transmission and distribution business. These regulated and low-risk assets shield the company’s financials from commodity price fluctuations and market volatility, thus generating healthy cash flows and rewarding its shareholders with consistent dividend growth. The electric and natural gas utility company has raised dividends uninterruptedly for 51 years and currently offers a healthy dividend yield of 3.7%.

Moreover, Fortis is well-positioned to continue its dividend growth, given its expanding rate base, rising customer rates, and improving operating efficiency. Its $26 billion capital investment plan will grow its rate base at an annualized rate of 6.5% through 2029 to $53 billion. Besides, the company expects to meet 70% of its funding through the cash generated from its operations and dividend reinvestment plans. So, these investments would not substantially raise its debt levels, thus maintaining its interest expenses. Amid these growth initiatives, Fortis’s management expects to increase its dividends by 4–6% annually through 2029.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is another Canadian stock that retirees should consider buying due to its regulated cash flows, impressive track record of dividend payment and growth, and high dividend yield. Its regulated midstream business, low-risk utility assets, and PPA (power purchase agreement)-backed renewable energy-producing facilities shield its financials from market volatilities, with the company meeting its guidance for 19 consecutive years. Also, the company has paid dividends in the previous 70 years and has increased its dividends at an annualized rate of 9% since 1995. ENB’s forward dividend yield stands at 6% as of its May 23 closing price.

Moreover, Enbridge’s management has identified $50 billion worth of growth opportunities across its four business segments through 2030. It is also making an annualized capital investment of $9–10 billion, expanding its rate base and supporting its financial growth. The company’s acquisition of three utility assets for $19 billion last year has strengthened its cash flows, thus facilitating its future dividend growth.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Canada (TSX:BNS) offers various financial services in over 20 countries. Given its diversified revenue stream, the company enjoys healthy cash flows, supporting its consistent dividend payouts since 1833. The company has also raised its dividends at an annualized rate of 5% over the last 10 years and currently offers a forward dividend yield of 5.9%.

The financial services company has adopted a strategy of expanding its business in highly profitable North American markets while focusing on consolidating its operations and improving its operating efficiency in Latin America. It has acquired a 14.9% stake in KeyCorp, thus efficiently deploying its capital in the United States and boosting its shareholder value. Also, falling interest rates could boost economic activities, which could drive credit demand and benefit the company. So, I believe BNS is well-equipped to continue paying dividends at a healthier rate, making it an ideal buy for retirees.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia, Enbridge, and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

a sign flashes global stock data
Dividend Stocks

Where I’d Invest $7,600 in the TSX Today

| Kay Ng

By diversifying capital across these different dividend stocks, investors could get a nice mix of income and growth for the…

Read more »

construction workers talk on the job site
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock That Could Be the Best Investment This Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top Canadian stock is one of the best options out there as infrastructure demand ramps up.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

REIT Income Strategy: 3 Canadian Property Stocks for Regular Payouts

| Demetris Afxentiou

Do you have a REIT income strategy? Here are three diversified REITs that can offer growth and a juicy long-term…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

2 Outstanding Canadian REITs Offering Exceptional Yields

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN) and another great REIT that are still worth buying on the dip!

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Creating Machine With $12,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want some strong income right away? Here's how to get it in bulk in your TFSA.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

Build a Canadian ETF Powerhouse Portfolio With These 3 Core Holdings

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three top exchange traded funds (ETFs) long-term investors may want to consider for exposure to U.S. and Canadian…

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

I’d Invest $7,000 in This Overlooked TSX Income Champion Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are some things we just need, and food is one of them, which is why this undervalued stock is…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

I’d Put $7,000 in This Monthly Dividend Juggernaut for Decades of Income

| Jitendra Parashar

This reliable dividend stock pays monthly and could turn a one-time investment into years of income.

Read more »