I’d Put $7,000 in This Monthly Dividend Juggernaut for Decades of Income

This reliable dividend stock pays monthly and could turn a one-time investment into years of income.

Jitendra Parashar
Image source: Getty Images

For long-term investors seeking stability and income, not many assets are as dependable as high-quality dividend stocks — especially those that pay monthly. At a time when valuations are stretched but markets keep hitting new highs, monthly dividend stocks can play a key role in any portfolio. But when it comes to monthly dividend stocks, high yield alone isn’t enough. What matters even more is dividend sustainability, and that depends on earnings growth potential, balance sheet strength, and operational resilience.

In this article, I’ll highlight a TSX-listed monthly dividend stock worth considering today with an investment of $7,000, even in a market trading near record highs.

A monthly dividend stock with long-term appeal

Among TSX stocks that deliver steady monthly payouts, Mullen Group (TSX:MTL) is one stock that I really find attractive right now. This Okotoks-headquartered firm is one of the largest logistics providers in Canada. The company operates across less-than-truckload freight, warehousing, industrial services, and cross-border logistics segments.

After climbing by nearly 12% over the last two months, MTL stock currently trades at $14.15 per share with a market cap of around $1.2 billion. At this market price, it offers an annualized dividend yield of nearly 5.9%, paid monthly. The recent recovery in this monthly dividend stock suggests that it’s regaining investors’ confidence with the help of the strength in its latest financial results.

Strong performance even in a tough market

Mullen posted a 7.5% YoY (year-over-year) increase in its total revenue to $497.1 million for the first quarter of 2025. That growth was mainly driven by new acquisitions, especially in its Logistics & Warehousing segment, which saw a 20.2% YoY revenue bump. Despite softer demand in parts of its industrial and U.S. operations, the company managed to grow its adjusted quarterly EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) by 2.7% YoY to $68 million.

However, it wasn’t all perfect, as Mullen’s net profit for the quarter dipped 20.3% from a year ago due to higher costs related to depreciation, finance expenses, and amortization. However, the company continues to reward investors with monthly payouts, reflecting confidence in its cash flows. And that’s the kind of consistency long-term investors like to see in a monthly dividend stock.

Growth moves that could pay off for years

One of Mullen’s biggest moves this year has been the acquisition of a North American customs brokerage and freight forwarding firm, the Cole Group, with operations across over 40 locations.

This deal adds a strong non-asset-based logistics arm to Mullen’s portfolio, opening up opportunities in customs clearing and international freight, services that usually have healthy margins and low capital needs. Mullen’s management expects the Cole Group to generate around $300 million in revenue and $20 million in EBITDA on an annualized basis. This contribution could play an important role in Mullen’s focus on free cash generation and low-risk growth.

Besides these acquisitions, the company has committed over $100 million this year toward new equipment and technology to improve efficiency across its existing businesses. With a solid balance sheet, strong liquidity, and a proven strategy of buying and improving logistics businesses, Mullen stock looks like a smart pick for dependable monthly income and long-term returns.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mullen Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

