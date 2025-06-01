Member Login
Home » Investing » $5,000 and a Decade to Invest? 1 Undervalued Canadian Stock to Consider Now

$5,000 and a Decade to Invest? 1 Undervalued Canadian Stock to Consider Now

Loblaw (TSX:L) stock looks like a great value stock to own as food inflation heats up in Canada.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Asset Management

Source: Getty Images

If you’ve got around $5,000 or more that you’ve been meaning to buy stocks with, searching for value on the TSX Index going into June isn’t the worst idea. Of course, it would have been nice to get back in April when fear and panic were the main emotions on Bay Street. Still, I think there are plenty of underrated and underappreciated stocks that can continue to have a good run as we turn the page in the first half of the year.

Of course, it may seem smarter to stash away the $5,000 in a guaranteed investment certificate (GIC) locked in for the next three years, where it can accumulate around 3.5% in interest annually. The TSX Index may seem a bit at risk at these new heights, especially if a recession proves unavoidable.

Tariffs are still a major risk that shouldn’t be discounted by investors. But that doesn’t mean it’s time to hide out in cash, especially since inflation could begin to become a problem again. Although the latest CPI numbers came in cooler, food inflation remains an issue. And until food inflation comes back down to earth, it’s unwise to dismiss the wealth-eroding effect of inflation.

So, while the 1.7% inflation rate in April may seem like things are back to normal, I’d encourage investors to pay a bit more attention to the 3.8% food inflation figure, which could easily worsen in the second half as tariffs weigh and the Bank of Canada looks to cut interest rates further. In any case, the fight against inflation continues, and stocks, I believe, are a great way to prepare your defences. Here is one name that I’d add to my shopping list for the rest of 2025.

Loblaw

Loblaw (TSX:L) may be a “boring” grocery company behind such stores as Superstore and No Frills. But the returns in the stock have been anything but dull, with shares nearly doubling (up 94%) in the past two years. If you held shares of L over the past decade, you’d be sitting on a lofty return of more than 350%.

And while such a glorious gain seems less likely in the next 10 years, I think that Loblaw looks unstoppable in the face of more macro headwinds, inflation, and the threat of rising unemployment. In a prior piece, I praised the company for moving ahead with its No Name store expansion. With food inflation flirting with 4% in the month of April, demand for lower-end discount retailers could have the potential to rocket even higher. And Loblaw is stepping up in a big-time way to meet such a demand boom.

Though I’m in no rush to buy shares at over 32 times trailing price to earnings (P/E), which is a fair (maybe undervalued if you’re a believer in Loblaw’s store expansion plan) price to pay, I think loading up the shopping cart on the next pullback could prove a smart strategy. Perhaps the $190-200 range could serve as a great entry point for new investors with extra cash to invest.

Finally, the 1% dividend yield, which is poised to grow rapidly, is the cherry on top.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

3 Ways to Easily Bolster Your Monthly Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Do you want to be a landlord one day? It might be easier than you think. These ideas could help…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Telus Be in 3 Years?

| Puja Tayal

Telus stock is trading near its 10-year low as the sector undergoes structural change. How does the next three years…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

For My Money, This Canadian Utility Stock Is, Hands-Down, the Best Dividend Play of the Decade

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into why Fortis (TSX:FTS) makes a great long-term portfolio addition for investors seeking reliable dividend income for retirement.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Turn Your TFSA Into a Monthly Cash Machine With These 2 Stocks

| Jitendra Parashar

These two Canadian dividend stocks offer high yields, monthly payouts, and the stability your TFSA needs right now.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Investing

Got $1,000 to Invest? These 2 Growth Stocks Are Going for Discount Prices

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their discounted stock prices and healthy growth prospects, these two growth stocks could deliver superior returns over the next…

Read more »

Close up of an egg in a nest of twigs on grass with RRSP written on it symbolizing a RRSP contribution.
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Wealth: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks for RRSP Investors

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks might still be undervalued right now.

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Monthly Dividend Stock Down 25% Pays an Incredible Dividend Yield

| Aditya Raghunath

Extendicare is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a monthly payout in May 2025. Is the TSX stock a…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Investing

Where I’d Invest $8,900 in the TSX Today

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This all-in-one ETF from TD is a great option for a lump-sum investment.

Read more »