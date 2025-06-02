Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, June 2

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, June 2

With a 5.4% gain in May, the TSX Composite Index just delivered its strongest performance in six months.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian equities continued to trade on a slightly negative note on Friday as mixed economic data and global trade uncertainties momentarily cooled investor enthusiasm. The S&P/TSX Composite Index slipped by 36 points for the day to settle at 26,175. Nevertheless, the market index still ended the month with a solid 5.4% gain — marking its best performance in six months.

Despite continued buying in many sectors such as consumer, financials, and industrials, heavy intraday losses in healthcare and energy stocks offset broader gains, leading to a mixed market close.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Tilray, Ivanhoe Mines, ATS, and Baytex Energy slid by at least 4.3% each, making them Friday’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

On the flip side, BRP (TSX:DOO) soared by nearly 8% to settle at $60.45 per share, extending its two-day rally to 22%. These sharp gains in the stock came after the powersports maker delivered April quarter results that showed a 279% year-over-year surge in its net profit, driven mainly by lower operating expenses, strong foreign exchange gains, and disciplined inventory management in a challenging retail environment.

Investors were also encouraged by BRP’s decisive focus on its core powersports business and cost optimizations. On a year-to-date basis, however, BRP stock is still down 17.4%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, G Mining Ventures, and EQB were also among the session’s top-performing TSX stocks, with each climbing by over 3%.

Based on their daily trade volume, Whitecap Resources, Alamos Gold, Suncor Energy, Air Canada, and Brookfield Asset Management were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices across the board jumped sharply in early trading on Monday with escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions, pointing to a potentially strong open for resource-heavy sectors on the TSX today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to keep an eye on the latest U.S. manufacturing data this morning. In the afternoon, the Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s remarks about the economy and monetary policy could provide critical clues for market direction.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2025 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Air Canada. The Motley Fool recommends ATS Corp., Air Canada, Brp, EQB, Laurentian Bank Of Canada, Tilray Brands, and Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, May 30

| Jitendra Parashar

With 5.5% month-to-date gains, the TSX Composite Index remains on track to end May on a solid note.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Stock Market

Hot Take: The Absolute Greatest Canadian Stocks to Hold for Decades

| Robin Brown

The absolute greatest Canadian stocks are often those that have already won. Here are some winners that should keep winning!

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, May 29

| Jitendra Parashar

A U.S. court’s move to block Trump’s tariff could push the TSX higher at the open, as investors eye U.S.…

Read more »

Stock Market

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy With $10,000 Right Now

| Robin Brown

Wondering how to deploy $10,000 in today's uncertain stock market? Here are four stocks for a diversified portfolio.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, May 28

| Jitendra Parashar

Canadian investors are keeping an eye on more bank earnings today, as the TSX keeps climbing to fresh highs.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, May 27

| Jitendra Parashar

After rallying 5% so far this month, the TSX Composite Index just closed at a fresh record high.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, May 26

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX Composite Index has surged 4.2% this month, with gains in 12 of the last 13 sessions.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Stock Market

The 3 Biggest Gainers Fueling the TSX’s Record-Breaking Rally

| Jitendra Parashar

Behind every market rally are a few breakout stars. Here are the three TSX gainers making headlines and moving the…

Read more »