Member Login
Home » Investing » Is Fortis Stock a Buy Now?

Is Fortis Stock a Buy Now?

Fortis is up more than 17% in the past year. Are more gains on the way?

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
Hourglass and stock price chart

Source: Getty Images

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is up nearly 18% in the past year. Investors who missed the rally are wondering if FTS stock is still undervalued and good to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolio focused on dividends and total returns.

Fortis share price

Fortis trades near $65.50 at the time of writing. The stock has been on an upward trend for most of the past 12 months, spurred by cuts to interest rates in Canada and the United States.

The rebound occurred after the stock had fallen from near $65 in the spring of 2022 to as low as $50 in October that year as the central banks ramped up rate hikes to cool off a hot economy and get inflation under control.

Utility companies use a lot of debt to fund large capital projects that can cost billions of dollars and take years to complete. As such, they are sensitive to changes in interest rates. Higher rates drive up borrowing expenses, which puts pressure on profits and can reduce cash available for distribution to shareholders. Elevated debt costs can also force companies to shelve some projects.

The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada cut rates over the past year, but are currently on hold as they wait to see how tariffs will impact the economy and inflation. If inflation jumps in the coming months, the central banks will have a tough time justifying additional rate cuts. In fact, rate hikes might be needed. In that scenario, Fortis could face new headwinds.

That being said, analysts widely expect economic weakness to push the central banks to cut rates again before the end of the year, even if inflation drifts higher. Falling rates would be positive for Fortis and other utility stocks.

Growth

Fortis is working on a $26 billion capital program that will raise the rate base from $39 billion in 2024 to $53 billion in 2029. As the new assets are completed and go into service, Fortis expects earnings to rise enough to support annual dividend increases of 4% to 6% over the five years. Fortis raised the dividend in each of the past 51 years, so investors should feel comfortable with the guidance. At the time of writing, the stock provides a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Management has other projects under consideration that could get added to the development plan. Fortis also has a strong track record of making strategic acquisitions. Falling interest rates could spur a wave of consolidation in the utility sector.

The bottom line

Near-term volatility should be expected until there is more clarity on a trade agreement between Canada and the United States, as well as between the U.S. and its other major trading partners.

Fortis is down, however, from the recent high around $69, so investors now have a chance to buy the stock on a nice dip. Acquiring FTS stock on pullbacks has historically proven to be a savvy move for patient investors focused on passive income and long-term capital gains.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy

More on Dividend Stocks

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 20 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are some dividend stocks that are simply not going any where any time soon, and these are two options.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Suncor vs Cenovus?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor and Cenovus are moving higher. Is one still oversold?

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

The Best Way to Invest $50,000 in Today’s Canadian Market

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects, these three Canadian stocks would be ideal buys in these market…

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

Got $20,000? Turn it Into $200,000 in a TFSA as the Canadian Dollar Rises

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This stock is one of the best options for those seeking growth as the Canadian dollar rises, and could even…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

I’d Bet My Entire TFSA on This 7.2% Monthly Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is one of the "smartest" out there for those seeking passive income.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of TELUS Stock You Should Own to Get $1,000 in Annual Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TELUS stock is a strong option, but is the investment worth it for $1,000 in dividends?

Read more »

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Dividend Stocks

Turn Your TFSA Into a Retirement Powerhouse With This 6.3% Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're hoping for some extra cash, then a dividend stock like this is exactly where you need to start.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

An 8.8% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Single Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks are some of the best options to create income as well as compound your growth!

Read more »