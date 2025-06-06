Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » 4 TSX Stocks Worth Adding to Your $7,000 TFSA Right Now

4 TSX Stocks Worth Adding to Your $7,000 TFSA Right Now

If you recently topped up your TFSA with the $7,000 contribution limit increase, here are four TSX stocks that would be worth adding now.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

The TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) saw its contribution limit increase by $7,000 in 2025. Even though the stock market is very uncertain right now, there is still plenty of opportunities to deploy your cash. Here are four Canadian stocks worth spending that $7,000 on right now.

An up-and-coming insurance provider

Trisura Group (TSX:TSU) has a great record of delivering for shareholders. Its stock is up 200% in the past five years and 687% since it came to the market in 2017. However, in the past couple years, TSU stock has not done much for shareholders.

The company has been refining its business model, cleaning up unprofitable insurance programs, and establishing growth platforms in Canada and the U.S. This specialty insurance provider is now ready to deliver on its goal to grow earnings by a mid-teens rate going forward.

This stock delivers strong returns on equity and a low operating ratio. It has a strong balance sheet to support its growth in the years ahead.

A space stock for your TFSA

MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is a premier global developer of satellites, space infrastructure/robotics, and geo-intelligence solutions. Its stock is down on worries about the Trump administration pulling back NASA funding.

The good news is that MDA has very limited direct contracts with NASA. If the space debate doesn’t faze you, this could be a good buying opportunity. MDA has a huge backlog that could support several years of double-digit growth.

The company has a strong balance sheet and great manufacturing capacity. If you believe space will continue to be a growing industry, MDA is a great stock to add to your TFSA.

A software compounder to hold in a TFSA

If you want something a little smaller, VitalHub (TSX:VHI) is an exciting small-cap stock to add to your TFSA. It has a market cap of $570 million. VHI stock still has a substantial growth runway ahead.

VitalHub provides software that makes niche healthcare applications more efficient and effective. Healthcare has incredibly outdated software applications. VitalHub is helping smaller health providers improve their patient outcomes.

VitalHub has a founder-led executive team focused on organic and acquisition growth. It has made over 20 acquisitions since it was publicly listed. With a cash rich balance sheet, more acquisitions should be coming. This healthtech is a good bet for long-term compounding in a TFSA.

A beaten-down transport stock

TFI International (TSX:TFII) has not been a pretty stock to hold in 2025. Its stock is down 39% since the start of the year. The tariff war and a weakening economy are wreaking havoc on the transport industry. TFI had a stream of bad earnings reports and the stock fell.

Certainly, there are still challenges facing TFI. Yet, it is completing some self-help initiatives that could help get its U.S. less-than-truckload division back on track.

The company has an exceptional CEO who has created significant value by acquiring nearly 100 transport businesses in Canada and the U.S.

It could be opportunistic and make a big acquisition if the sector remains depressed. At some point the transport industry will normalize. There could be considerable upside for TFI. That is why this could be the ideal time to add this stock to your TFSA portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in TFI International, Trisura Group, MDA Space, and Vitalhub. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Trisura Group and Vitalhub. The Motley Fool recommends TFI International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Woman in private jet airplane
Stocks for Beginners

The Smartest Canadian Stock to Buy With Only $100 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Air Canada is one of the top Canadian stocks out there right now, and AC is trading at one amazing…

Read more »

A child pretends to blast off into space.
Energy Stocks

This Energy Titan Paying 8.7% is Practically Giving Money Away

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want growth from an energy stock, along with dividends, with minimal risk? Then this is the one for you.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

Want Decades of Passive Income? 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want to establish decades of passive income from a handful of stocks? Here are three options that can do that…

Read more »

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Dividend Stocks

Invest $20,000 in This TSX Stock for $1,183.42 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're hoping to make even more cash from a $20,000 investment, then certainly consider this top dividend stock.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Energy Stock Down 38% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

One of the safest investments in Canada remains within the energy sector, and this stock offers up cash in bulk.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Stocks for Beginners

2 Breakout Growth Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

| Jitendra Parashar

Buy once, hold for years -- these two breakout stocks are showing the kind of strength that rewards long-term investors.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

I’d Bet My Entire TFSA on This 7.2% Monthly Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is one of the "smartest" out there for those seeking passive income.

Read more »

voice-recognition-talking-to-a-smartphone
Stocks for Beginners

How to Invest Your First $5,000 in the Stock Market as a Canadian

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investing in the stock market as a Canadian doesn't need to be scary. In fact, it can be a profitable…

Read more »