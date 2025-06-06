4 TSX Stocks Worth Adding to Your $7,000 TFSA Right Now

If you recently topped up your TFSA with the $7,000 contribution limit increase, here are four TSX stocks that would be worth adding now.

The TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) saw its contribution limit increase by $7,000 in 2025. Even though the stock market is very uncertain right now, there is still plenty of opportunities to deploy your cash. Here are four Canadian stocks worth spending that $7,000 on right now.

An up-and-coming insurance provider

Trisura Group (TSX:TSU) has a great record of delivering for shareholders. Its stock is up 200% in the past five years and 687% since it came to the market in 2017. However, in the past couple years, TSU stock has not done much for shareholders.

The company has been refining its business model, cleaning up unprofitable insurance programs, and establishing growth platforms in Canada and the U.S. This specialty insurance provider is now ready to deliver on its goal to grow earnings by a mid-teens rate going forward.

This stock delivers strong returns on equity and a low operating ratio. It has a strong balance sheet to support its growth in the years ahead.

A space stock for your TFSA

MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is a premier global developer of satellites, space infrastructure/robotics, and geo-intelligence solutions. Its stock is down on worries about the Trump administration pulling back NASA funding.

The good news is that MDA has very limited direct contracts with NASA. If the space debate doesn’t faze you, this could be a good buying opportunity. MDA has a huge backlog that could support several years of double-digit growth.

The company has a strong balance sheet and great manufacturing capacity. If you believe space will continue to be a growing industry, MDA is a great stock to add to your TFSA.

A software compounder to hold in a TFSA

If you want something a little smaller, VitalHub (TSX:VHI) is an exciting small-cap stock to add to your TFSA. It has a market cap of $570 million. VHI stock still has a substantial growth runway ahead.

VitalHub provides software that makes niche healthcare applications more efficient and effective. Healthcare has incredibly outdated software applications. VitalHub is helping smaller health providers improve their patient outcomes.

VitalHub has a founder-led executive team focused on organic and acquisition growth. It has made over 20 acquisitions since it was publicly listed. With a cash rich balance sheet, more acquisitions should be coming. This healthtech is a good bet for long-term compounding in a TFSA.

A beaten-down transport stock

TFI International (TSX:TFII) has not been a pretty stock to hold in 2025. Its stock is down 39% since the start of the year. The tariff war and a weakening economy are wreaking havoc on the transport industry. TFI had a stream of bad earnings reports and the stock fell.

Certainly, there are still challenges facing TFI. Yet, it is completing some self-help initiatives that could help get its U.S. less-than-truckload division back on track.

The company has an exceptional CEO who has created significant value by acquiring nearly 100 transport businesses in Canada and the U.S.

It could be opportunistic and make a big acquisition if the sector remains depressed. At some point the transport industry will normalize. There could be considerable upside for TFI. That is why this could be the ideal time to add this stock to your TFSA portfolio.