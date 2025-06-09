Member Login
Home » Investing » Top TSX Stocks » 3 Reasons Enbridge Is a Must-Buy for Long-Term Investors

3 Reasons Enbridge Is a Must-Buy for Long-Term Investors

Looking for a must-buy for long-term Investors? This stock offers growth, income, and one of the most defensive operations on the market.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
| More on:
Hourglass and stock price chart

Source: Getty Images

Some investments are just too hard to ignore. One stock in particular can only be classified as a must-buy for long-term investors right now.

That must-buy for long-term investors is Enbridge (TSX:ENB), and here’s why it belongs in your portfolio

Meet Enbridge

Enbridge is an energy infrastructure behemoth. The company is best known for its impressive pipeline network, which includes both crude and natural gas segments.

That pipeline network is the first reason why Enbridge is a must-buy for long-term investors.

Enbridge’s pipeline is the largest and most complex system on the planet. Across both its segments, the company transports massive amounts of crude and natural gas each day.

In fact, Enbridge hauls so much that it has made it one of the most defensive stocks on the market.

In case you’re wondering about the volume, Enbridge transports one-third of all North American-produced crude across its network. Turning to natural gas, Enbridge hauls one-fifth of the natural gas needs of the entire U.S. market.

Incredibly, despite that massive defensive appeal, there’s more to Enbridge than pipelines, which leads us to the second reason why Enbridge is a must-buy for long-term investors.

Enbridge does much more than just pipelines

Enbridge may be best known for that impressive pipeline network, but the company does much more. That includes both a renewable energy portfolio and a growing natural gas utility business.

Enbridge has invested heavily in the renewable energy sector over the years. Specifically, over the past two decades, Enbridge has invested $12 billion into the segment.

Today, the renewable energy business comprises 37 facilities located across North America and Europe. Those facilities include solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal energy.

More importantly, those facilities generate a reliable revenue stream that is covered by long-term regulated contracts, much like a traditional utility.

Speaking of utilities, Enbridge also operates the largest natural gas utility in North America by volume. This, too, is reliant on regulated contracts, generating a predictable revenue stream that leaves room for both growth and a juicy dividend.

That dividend represents the third reason why Enbridge remains a must-buy for long-term Investors

Reason #3: Did someone say dividends?

One of the main reasons why investors continue to flock to Enbridge, and why it’s a must-buy for long-term investors, is for its dividend.

Enbridge offers investors a tasty quarterly dividend. As of the time of writing, the stock offers a 5.9% yield, making it one of the better-paying dividends on the market.

To put that income-earning potential into context, let’s consider a $25,000 position in Enbridge. For that initial outlay (which should be part of a larger, well-diversified portfolio), investors can expect a first-year income of just shy of $1,500.

There are two reasons why I referred to that as ‘first-year income’.

First, Enbridge has an established cadence of providing generous annual upticks to that dividend. In fact, Enbridge’s history of annual bumps extends three consecutive decades without fail.

That fact alone makes this a must-buy for long-term investors, but there’s still more.

Investors who aren’t ready to draw on that income yet can choose to reinvest those dividends. This will allow any eventual income to continue growing on its own.

Final thoughts on Enbridge as a must-buy for long-term investors

Enbridge is a stock that offers investors the full package. It has a reliable, well-diversified revenue stream, plenty of long-term growth potential, and a massive defensive moat.

Throw in a growing juicy yield with three decades of increases, and you have an investment that is too hard to ignore.

In my opinion, Enbridge is a must-buy for long-term investors and should be a core holding in any long-term portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Top TSX Stocks

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Infrastructure Stock to Buy With $6,000 Right Now

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Canada's latest government bill (Bill C-5) could propel infrastructure stocks like Bird Construction (BDT) stock higher...

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

Want Decades of Passive Income? 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want to establish decades of passive income from a handful of stocks? Here are three options that can do that…

Read more »

voice-recognition-talking-to-a-smartphone
Stocks for Beginners

How to Invest Your First $5,000 in the Stock Market as a Canadian

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investing in the stock market as a Canadian doesn't need to be scary. In fact, it can be a profitable…

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Stocks for Beginners

The Best $21,000-TFSA Approach for Canadian Investors

| Demetris Afxentiou

Do you have a TFSA approach? Here's a look at how to make the most of your TFSA, as well…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Why 2025 Demands That You Diversify Your Portfolio

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking to diversify your portfolio? Here's a handful of picks to consider this year that can offer huge upside, if…

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Top TSX Stocks

Where I’d Invest $11,000 in the TSX Today

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some stellar long-term picks? Any of these could be labeled as top picks on the TSX today. Here's…

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

I’d Put $7,000 in This TSX Giant Before it Recovers Completely

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a great long-term option to buy? This TSX giant trades at a huge discount right now and screams…

Read more »

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Build a Worry-Free Income Portfolio With $7,000

| Demetris Afxentiou

Building an income portfolio is much easier than it looks, especially with longer investment horizons. Here’s a trio of options…

Read more »