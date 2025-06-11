Need Tax-Free Cash? How Much to Invest in a TFSA to Make $1,000 in Monthly Passive Income

It can take a lot of money to earn $1,000 per month, but it certainly is possible.

Turning your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) into a monthly income stream of $1,000 sounds like a dream. But with the right mix of safety and smart planning, it’s more possible than you might think. While high-yield dividend stocks may offer fast results, not all of them come with peace of mind. If you’re looking for a more stable path, Headwater Exploration (TSX:HWX) might be one of the better options on the TSX today.

About Headwater

Headwater is an oil and gas producer based in Calgary, known for its focus on clean operations and financial strength. Unlike speculative energy plays, it offers something rare in the sector: dependability. While its yield might not top the charts, the dividend is well covered, and the company has room to grow. That’s exactly the kind of dividend stock you want holding up your passive income strategy.

As of writing, Headwater shares trade at about $6.84. It pays a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share, or $0.44 per year. That works out to a dividend yield of roughly 6.4%. So how much would you need to invest to generate $1,000 a month, or $12,000 per year, from this stock alone?

The math is simple. Divide $12,000 by $0.44 and you get around 27,273 shares. Multiply that by the current share price, and you’re looking at a total investment of roughly $186,545.32. It’s not pocket change, but for someone building a TFSA over years of contributions and reinvestments, it’s not out of reach either.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE DIVIDEND FREQUENCY SHARES NEEDED TOTAL INVESTMENT TOTAL PAYOUT HWX.TO $6.84 $0.44 Quarterly 27,273 $186,545.32 $12,000.12

Worth the investment?

Here’s why this stock stands out. In its latest earnings release for Q1 2025, Headwater reported net income of $50 million, or $0.21 per share, with revenue of $163 million. Its payout ratio sits at a healthy 48.5%, meaning it’s using less than half its earnings to fund the dividend. That leaves a lot of room for safety and potential growth. Plus, its return on equity is an impressive 27.7%, showing it’s putting investor money to work efficiently.

This isn’t a dividend stock that relies on heavy debt to keep the lights on. Headwater is known for maintaining a strong balance sheet, with zero net debt and consistent free cash flow. That makes its dividend much more secure than that of many of its peers in the energy sector. It also gives the dividend stock flexibility to invest in growth projects, increase its dividend, or both.

And it has already shown it’s willing to reward investors. In early 2025, the dividend stock raised its dividend from $0.10 to $0.11 per share. That’s a 10% increase, backed by earnings, not debt or hopes. It’s a small signal, but it says a lot about management’s confidence in the future.

Foolish takeaway

Now, energy stocks always carry some risk. Oil prices can swing wildly. But Headwater has shown it can stay profitable even when conditions aren’t perfect. Its production is efficient, its operations are low cost, and it’s not overexposed to debt or high-risk exploration.

Holding a dividend stock like this in a TFSA makes a lot of sense. Any dividends you receive are tax-free. And if the company raises its dividend again, your monthly income goes up without a single call to the CRA. Over time, compounding this income by reinvesting could make that $1,000 per month goal even easier to reach.

You could aim for that $186,545 total in one go, but most people build toward it steadily, especially since that amount can live in a TFSA at present. And even if you only invest half that amount now, you’ll still earn a solid monthly income while leaving room for growth. If you’re looking for safe, predictable income from your TFSA and don’t want to chase risky yields, Headwater offers a realistic and responsible way to get there.