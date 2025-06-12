Member Login
Home » Investing » A $7,000 TFSA Approach That Focuses on Quality and Value

A $7,000 TFSA Approach That Focuses on Quality and Value

These stocks pay attractive dividends and trade at reasonable prices.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
Senior uses a laptop computer

Source: Getty Images

Canadian savers are using their self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to build retirement portfolios that can provide steady passive income. Those who missed the big rebound in the TSX and have yet to allocate their $7,000 TFSA limit for 2025 are wondering which top Canadian dividend stocks still trade at reasonable prices and might be good to buy today.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a giant in the North American energy infrastructure industry with a current market capitalization of close to $137 billion.

The stock is up 28% in the past year, recovering all the losses it incurred in 2022 and 2023 when rising interest rates in Canada and the United States put pressure on pipeline stocks. Enbridge trades near $62.50 per share at the time of writing. It fell from $59 in 2022 to as low as $44 in late 2023. The rebound from that point started when the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated they were done raising interest rates to fight inflation. The extra boost to the stock price came last year when the central banks began reducing interest rates.

Enbridge uses debt to fund part of its growth program. Projects can cost billions of dollars and sometimes take years to complete. Elevated debt expenses reduce profits and can cut into cash available for distributions. The reduction in borrowing costs over the past year has given investors renewed confidence in owning the stock.

Enbridge is working on a $28 billion capital program that will boost earnings and distributable cash flow in the next few years. This should support ongoing dividend growth. The board has increased the dividend annually for the past 30 years. Investors can buy ENB stock on a bit of a dip right now and get a 6% dividend yield.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) trades near $74 at the time of writing. The stock is up about $10 per share in the past two months, but remains below the $80 it reached late last year and the $93 it hit in early 2022 at the top of the post-pandemic bank rally.

Bank of Nova Scotia is working through a transition strategy to drive improved shareholder returns. The bank’s growth focus is now on the United States and Canada, instead of Latin America where big bets over the past 20 to 30 years have not delivered the anticipated results for investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia spent US$2.8 billion in 2024 to take a 14.9% stake in KeyCorp, an American regional bank. The deal provides the Bank of Nova Scotia with a good platform to expand its presence in the American market. On the Latin America side, Bank of Nova Scotia sold its operations in Colombia, Costa Rica, and Panama earlier this year. The bank booked a loss of more than $1.3 billion on the transaction, which is likely why the stock fell in the first few months of 2025.

It will take time for the turnaround plan to deliver results, but investors can pick up the stock at a discounted price right now and get a dividend yield near 6%.

The bottom line

Enbridge and Bank of Nova Scotia pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of Scotiabank Stock You Need for $5,000 in Annual Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Scotiabank stock is one of the best options for long-term income, but how much would you need to invest for…

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

How I Would Invest $14,000 Across TFSA Accounts for a Married Couple

| Christopher Liew, CFA

By saving and investing together using their TFSA, married couples can build wealth faster because of the double yearly contribution…

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

Beat the Market With These Cash-Gushing Dividend Stocks

| Robin Brown

Do you want to earn income and still beat the market? Check out this mix of dividend growth stocks for…

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

Why Investing $14,000 in Your TFSA This Way Makes Financial Sense

| Adam Othman

Considering the remarkable performance and growth prospects, these two TSX stocks could be perfect long-term holdings in a TFSA.

Read more »

Lights glow in a cityscape at night.
Dividend Stocks

A $7,000 TFSA Investment That Could Deliver Long-Term Growth

| Joey Frenette

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) looks primed for even more strong gains in the second half.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Fortis vs Emera?

| Andrew Walker

These utility stocks are on a roll. Is one still cheap?

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Beat the TSX With This Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in fundamentally strong TSX dividend stocks can help you outpace the broader markets over time.

Read more »

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your Retirement With This 4.7%-Yielding Dividend Knight

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Retirement is supposed to be the best time, but can often be the scariest – except when you have this…

Read more »