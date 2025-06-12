Member Login
Home » Investing » Is National Bank of Canada Stock a Buy Now?

Is National Bank of Canada Stock a Buy Now?

National Bank of Canada stock should continue to compound investors’ returns post CWB acquisition

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
Published
| More on:
dividends can compound over time

Source: Getty Images

National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) recently delivered a quarter that turned heads. With its recent blockbuster acquisition of Canadian Western Bank (CWB) finally reflected in the numbers, investors are rightly asking: Is this Canadian bank stock a smart buy for a long-term oriented portfolio today, especially looking out over the next three to five years? Let’s dive into the story unfolding at National Bank.

The $5 billion purchase of CWB, announced back in June 2024 and closed in February this year, wasn’t just another deal. It was a strategic masterstroke, significantly boosting National Bank’s presence in Western Canada — a region where it historically had less muscle. The acquisition was a significant step forward in the acceleration of the bank’s domestic strategy. The early results are promising.

National Bank of Canada: Strong core performance meets acquisition boost

National Bank of Canada is firing on all cylinders. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) jumped 12% year over year to $2.85 for the quarter ending April 2025. Its market-leading return on equity (ROE) of 15.6% is the envy of its peers. Income before provisions for credit losses and taxes surged 34% during the past quarter! This stellar performance wasn’t just about volatile trading markets having a good run (though that helped); it reflected solid organic growth across personal, commercial, and wealth management segments.

Now, add CWB into the mix. Personal and Commercial Banking revenue soared 25% year over year (4% organically excluding CWB). Wealth Management revenue climbed 16%. The initial integration, according to management, is advancing “ahead of schedule,” particularly on cost and funding synergies. The bank has already banked $27 million in synergies this past quarter alone — a whopping 43% of its three-year target already captured annually! This early traction suggests the promised synergistic benefits of the deal are real and potentially achievable.

Capital confidence

Buying CWB did affect capitalization. The bank’s common equity tier-one (CET1) ratio, a key measure of a bank’s financial strength, has dipped slightly to 13.4% from 13.7%. However, this capitalization level remains robust, well above regulatory requirements, and high enough to keep the dividend growth spree rolling.

Management recently highlighted future potential capital relief as the bank migrates CWB portfolios onto its more advanced risk models (Advanced Internal Ratings-Based approach, or AIRB), expected mainly in 2026. While share buybacks are on hold for now, with a focus on growth and integration, a clearer capital return plan could be out by year-end.

Risks and the road ahead: Patience could pay

It’s not all smooth sailing for the National Bank of Canada. The broader economic picture holds uncertainty. Global trade tensions, high long-term interest rates, and potential impacts from tariffs are recurring themes to watch. While the bank emphasizes its “cautious approach” and “prudent provisioning,” its credit metrics, while manageable, did see some expected pressure from absorbing CWB last quarter.

The big question mark for some investors could be the bank’s stellar trading revenue — can it last? Volatile market environments, like the one seen early this year, are ideal trading environments, but performance should normalize going forward.

NA stock’s dividend delight

Income investors, take note. National Bank boasts a solid 3.5% dividend yield. More impressively, it recently announced another dividend hike in May that marked its 16th consecutive annual increase. The bank stock’s dividend payout ratio sits at a comfortable 42.2%, down from 43.2% a year ago, signalling sustainability and room for future growth. This consistent return of capital is a major plus for long-term holders.

The bank stock’s dividend amplified its total returns from 123% to more than 170% during the past five years.

NA Chart

NA data by YCharts

Is National Bank of Canada stock a buy?

So, is National Bank of Canada stock a buy now? The bank stock’s investment case looks compelling for investors with a three- to five-year horizon. Shares appear fairly valued with a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.9. The CWB acquisition brought about a strategic transformation that gives the bank a national scale and a strong Western platform in Canada. Early integration efforts are exceeding expectations, and recent organic growth exhibits the bank’s underlying strength and potential to continue growing earnings and investors’ capital.

A consistently growing dividend could amplify shareholders’ rewards.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Bank Stocks

Want Decades of Passive Income? 2 Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

These two TSX dividend stocks could turn your portfolio into a passive income machine for decades to come.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of Scotiabank Stock You Need for $5,000 in Annual Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Scotiabank stock is one of the best options for long-term income, but how much would you need to invest for…

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Bank Stocks

Where Will Great-West Lifeco Be in 3 Years?

| Jitendra Parashar

As dividend yields climb and growth picks up, Great-West Lifeco could be setting the stage for a stronger future.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Bank Stocks

Should You Buy TD Bank While It’s Below $100?

| Jitendra Parashar

TD Bank stock is gaining ground, but is this recent rally a real turnaround or just a temporary bounce?

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Bank Stocks

3 Canadian Bank Stocks Worth Buying With $15,000 Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

For investors looking to put $15,000 to work, I think these are the top three Canadian bank stocks worth owning…

Read more »

open vault at bank
Bank Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Bank Stock Down 9% to Buy and Hold for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This bank stock may be down, but this could mean investors have a serious growth opportunity.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Stocks for Beginners

I’d Put $7,000 in This Canadian Bank for Decades of Growth and Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want the safety of a bank stock as well as the security of growth, this is the one…

Read more »

a man celebrates his good fortune with a disco ball and confetti
Stocks for Beginners

Where Will Scotiabank Be in 3 Years?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Scotiabank stock has long been a strong bank stock, but what do the next few years look like?

Read more »