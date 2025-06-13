Member Login
Home » Investing » Everyone’s Talking About Silver Stocks: Here’s 1 ETF to Consider

Everyone’s Talking About Silver Stocks: Here’s 1 ETF to Consider

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) and the silver stocks could be in for some summertime strength.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Piggy bank and Canadian coins

Source: Getty Images

Silver has been on a hot run of late, to say the least. And as gold consolidates a bit in a “sideways correction” of sorts, questions linger as to just how much the often-neglected shiny metal can outrun gold as we enter the second half. Indeed, silver has seemed mostly undervalued compared to gold in recent years, with the latter drastically outperforming the former over rising macro headwinds and other unknowns (think tariff risks and recession fears).

Though silver is an industrial metal that moves in a very different way, I still think it’s not too late to add to your exposure if you haven’t done so already. While silver isn’t the same sort of “safe haven” as gold, investors seeking lowly correlated gains may wish to consider a few options to play the metal as it heats up for the summer season. As always, silver and most other commodities are nearly impossible to forecast. So, unless you’re a long-term thinker who’s looking to beef up your portfolio’s diversification, investors should play it cautiously if they’re thinking about chasing the new, red-hot metal on the scene!

Year to date, the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV), one of my preferred ways to invest in and watch physical silver, is up a lofty 23%, topping the S&P 500 and TSX Index by a fairly wide margin. Much of the big gains have come over the past month, with silver rising close to 13% over this period. Indeed, that’s a melt-up that few folks saw coming. And while some of the easy gains may already be in the books, I continue to find silver a tad cheaper than gold, especially as the gold trade runs out of steam and the silver trade regains more of its lustre.

In this piece, we’ll check out one way to play the rising price of silver as technical momentum builds while perceived undervaluation relative to gold (some like to view the gold-to-silver ratio, which is still on the high side of the historical range) paints a pretty picture for value-minded investors.

iShares Silver Trust

First up, we have the silver standard for betting on bullion, the iShares Silver Trust, or the SLV as it’s best known by investors. It’s a pretty quick and easy way to bet on silver without having to stock up on the coins while paying up a hefty premium to do so. The only knock against this ETF for Canadians?

It’s in U.S. dollars, so you’ll need to swap your loonies for greenbacks. With recent weakness in the U.S. dollar, though, I do think investors looking to take advantage of the relative strength in the Canadian dollar may wish to do so by picking up a few shares of the SLV ETF. In any case, the liquidity levels of SLV are top-notch, making it a fine first choice for those who value liquidity and relatively low fees. While the 0.5% expense ratio isn’t the lowest in the world, it is quite a bit (around 0.1% or so) lower than comparable offerings out there.

As always, do put in the homework and ask yourself why you want to add silver to your TFSA? Is it for a quick gain? Diversification? Or perhaps above-average appreciation over the long haul? Either way, silver has shone brighter than gold in the past week.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Person slides down a stair handrail
Metals and Mining Stocks

Tariff Shockwave 2025: US Stocks Crater While Canada Rides the Wave

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian stocks have collectively displayed resiliency against the US tariff shockwave in 2025.

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

Should You Buy Kinross Gold While it’s Below $21?

| Aditya Raghunath

Kinross is a gold mining stock that has delivered market-thumping returns to shareholders in the past decade. Is the TSX…

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

Should You Buy New Gold Stock While It’s Below $8?

| Aditya Raghunath

New Gold is a TSX mining stock that has more than doubled in the last 12 months. Is NGD stock…

Read more »

Metals
Metals and Mining Stocks

Should You Buy First Majestic Silver Stock While It’s Below $12?

| Aditya Raghunath

First Majestic Silver is a TSX mining stock positioned to deliver outsized gains to shareholders over the next 18 months.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Metals and Mining Stocks

A $7,000 TFSA Investment Strategy That Focuses on Quality

| Aditya Raghunath

TFSA investors could consider holding quality undervalued TSX stocks and benefit from outsized gains over time.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 Reasons This Sold-Off TSX Stock Is Primed for a Big Rebound

| Jitendra Parashar

Teck stock is trading well below its peak, but here’s why its next leg up could be closer than most…

Read more »

Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 Magnificent Materials Stock Down 3% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Allied Gold is a TSX materials stock that offers significant upside potential over the next three years, given its growth…

Read more »

People walk into a dark underground mine.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Where Will First Quantum Minerals Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Aditya Raghunath

First Quantum is a TSX mining stock which could deliver outsized returns to shareholders in the next three years.

Read more »