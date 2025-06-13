Member Login
Tariff Shockwave 2025: US Stocks Crater While Canada Rides the Wave

Canadian stocks have collectively displayed resiliency against the US tariff shockwave in 2025.

Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Person slides down a stair handrail

Image source: Getty Images

Trump’s tariffs and ensuing turmoil hurt Wall Street more than other global markets. Instead of booming, U.S. stocks cratered, with the S&P 500 losing around US$2 trillion in value to start April 2025. However, Canada’s stock market showed remarkable resilience despite the escalating trade tension.

As of this writing, the TSX is up 7.3%-plus year-to-date compared to the S&P 500 Index’s 2.4-plus. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (+0.8%) and Nasdaq Composite (+2%) also underperformed, falling behind due to concerns about tariffs.

TSX stocks from various sectors continue to surge, notwithstanding the tariff-induced headwinds. Orla Mining (TSX:OLA) and Kits Eyecare (TSX:KITS) are among the high-flyers with unstoppable momentum.

Shining gold stock

Orla Mining is hard not to notice because of its stellar performance this year. At $14.84 per share, the year-to-date gain and trailing one-year price return are 86.4%-plus and 169.3%-plus, respectively. Had you invested $7,000 a year ago, your money would have grown to $18,851.49 today.

This $3.5 billion mining company has two operating gold mines and a development project. The Musselwhite mine in Ontario has been in operation for 28 years and is expected to continue producing for many years to come. Its strong cash flow generator is the Camino Rojo Mine in Mexico.

In Q1 2025, total gold production increased 43.8% year-over-year to 47,759 troy ounces (oz), a new quarterly production record. Revenue rose 109.1% to $140.7 million versus Q1 2024, although net loss reached $69.8 million compared to the $17.5 million net income a year ago.

Orla President and CEO Jason Simpson said, “Over the next two quarters, our focus will be on integrating Musselwhite, laying the foundation for long-term success.” The plan for the next 24 months is to invest significantly in exploration to reshape Musselwhite beyond 2030.

Industry leader

Making eye care easy and revolutionizing the eyewear industry is the mission of Kits Eyecare, a vertically integrated digital eyewear brand. The $444.3 million company offers a wide range of eyeglasses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and vision care products. Performance-wise, the consumer discretionary stock has a market-beating return of 63.1%-plus thus far in 2025. If you invest today, the share price is $13.75. Market analysts recommend a buy rating for KITS. Their 12-month average price target is $17.79, a 29.4%-plus potential upside.

In Q1 2025, total revenue and glasses revenue increased by 34% and 46.4% respectively to $46.6 million and $6.6 million compared to Q1 2024, both new records. Net income jumped 2,566.7% year-over-year to $1.6 million. Also, during the quarter, the number of delivered glasses reached a record-breaking 104,000 pairs.

Roger Hardy, co-founder and CEO of KITS, said, “These results reflect the strength of our vertically integrated model and our team’s continued focus on operational efficiency. We remain confident in our ability to drive sustained profitable growth while advancing our mission to make eyecare easy.”

Management expects consistent and stable recurring customer orders to deliver recurring long-term earnings and profitability. The revenue forecast for Q2 2025 is between $48 million and $50 million.

Strong buys

Gold stocks, such as Orla Mining, are safe havens during times of economic uncertainty. Meanwhile, Kits Eyecare stands out and continues to garner a commanding share in a rapidly evolving market. U.S. tariffs have minimal or zero effect on these high-flying TSX stocks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Kits Eyecare. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

