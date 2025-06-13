Member Login
Home » Investing » Where Will Loblaw Companies Be in 1 Year?

Where Will Loblaw Companies Be in 1 Year?

Loblaw (TSX:L) may be the best get-rich-slowly pick you’ll buy all year.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child

Source: Getty Images

It’s been off to the races for the top Canadian grocers so far this year. Despite the 7% correction in shares suffered back in May, shares of L are up an impressive 16.3% year-to-date. With a below-average beta of 0.4, which means the name is less likely to follow the broad market, Loblaw (TSX:L) certainly appears to be the ultimate defensive growth play as the firm moves forward with its relatively low-risk multi-year expansion plan.

With another very strong first quarter in the books, as profits and revenues beating analyst expectations, the big question is how much higher the magnificent grocer can fly as it doubles down on some of its discount banners to save consumers extra cash as above-average levels of food inflation persist for a while longer.

Indeed, the Canadian retail scene faces some hurdles as firms look to readjust their supply chains and selection to avoid feeling the brunt of Trump’s tariffs. And while there’s no telling what tariffs will do to the economy in the second half, I do think that tighter budgets will keep on driving demand for high-value options. Indeed, I’d brace for increased demand for off-brand generics (think No Name) over at the local No Frills or Superstore and less demand for upscale organic supermarkets in the big city.

Another strong quarter

With same-store sales growth (SSSG) numbers going strong and plenty of tailwinds working in favour of the red-hot grocer, I’d look for shares of L to finish the next year higher, perhaps north of the $250 per-share level as management continues to operate exceptionally well in a challenged retail climate. Hats off to management for another great quarter!

Indeed, the $10 billion five-year growth plan couldn’t have come at a better time. With a slew of cherished stores (think No Frills, Maxi, Shoppers, just to name a few), renowned for the value they provide, accounting for just over 60% of the new stores to be opened. Indeed, the slight tilt towards low-cost retail, I believe, is a formula for success as the “save money” mindset isn’t going anywhere, even as food inflation returns to a more acceptable (let’s say 2% or so) range. With the Bank of Canada still in rate-cutting mode, however, I’m not so sure food inflation will be so quick to fall below 1–2% anytime soon.

Discount grocery retail may be the place to be for the next few years

Just because inflation is on the retreat doesn’t mean the sky-high costs of fruits, veggies, and more will go down. In essence, the damage of inflation is already done. Slowing inflation will only limit the pace of further price hikes. As such, I think the rotation from high-end grocers to discount ones is a theme that will stick, not only for the remainder of 2025, but perhaps for the next five years and beyond. Value is what consumers want, and Loblaw has done a pretty good job of delivering.

As one of the more inflation-resilient big-name grocers in Canada, I’d not stand in the way of the firm as it embarks on an expansion journey that will probably take it to higher highs. It’s rare to come across such a high-quality defensive grower of this calibre. With shares trading at well over 30 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E), though, I would watch closely for pullbacks.

Today, the stock is down over 5%, a “half correction” that could turn into a full-blown one as investors pare gains in some of their more defensive names. If the seasonal rotation out of defensives continues, I’d look to the $192–195 level as an opportunistic entry point.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

Building a $42,000 TFSA That Generates Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks consistently generate resilient earnings and distribute higher dividends, making them top bets for passive income.

Read more »

A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.
Dividend Stocks

A $5,000 Investment Strategy to Supplement Your Pension

| Andrew Walker

Harnessing the power of compounding can help investors build retirement wealth.

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

Beat the TSX? It’s Easy With These Cash-Gushing Dividend Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not only do these stocks produce income through dividends, but also through growth over the years!

Read more »

A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech
Dividend Stocks

How to Allocate $28,000 Across Four TFSA Annual Contributions

| Adam Othman

If you’ve got plenty of TFSA contribution room available and are wondering where to invest it, here are four TSX…

Read more »

Asset Management
Dividend Stocks

Pension-Like Income: 2 Dividend Stocks Built to Last

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX dividend stocks are ideal options for Canadians looking for pension-like income.

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

A 7.4% Dividend Stock Paying Cash, Even in a Volatile Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

In this volatile market, investors need to consider safety. And that comes through dividends.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

I’d Put My Entire TFSA Contribution Into This 4.6% Monthly Passive-Income Payer

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is one of the top options for investors looking for security, growth, and income.

Read more »

GettyImages-1394663007
Dividend Stocks

The Best Way to Deploy $10,000 in This Market Environment

| Adam Othman

While the stock market is in a bull run, it’s always better to prepare for the worst. These two TSX…

Read more »