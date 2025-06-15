Member Login
Home » Investing » Building a $35,500 Passive-Income Stream With Just $500 Monthly Investments

Building a $35,500 Passive-Income Stream With Just $500 Monthly Investments

Buying iShares S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index Fund (TSX:XIC) over dates could eventually take you there.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
Canadian Dollars bills

Source: Getty Images

Can you really build a $35,000 annual passive-income stream starting with just $500 monthly investments?

It might sound too good to be true but — over a period of decades — it can be done.

A typical investing lifetime is about 30 years. $500 per month over 30 years is $180,000. If you simply sat in cash for 30 years and then invested $180,000 at the end at a 4% rate of return, you’d get $7,200 per month in passive income. That’s not bad. But with periodic monthly contributions, your earlier investments grow over longer periods of time, resulting in higher ending income. In this article, I’ll explore how to build a $35,000 annual passive-income stream by investing just $500 per month.

What it will take to get there

Before getting into investment options, we need to look at the raw math of how to get $35,000 per year in dividend income. This requires an assumption of an attainable yield. In this author’s opinion, 4% is an obtainable low-risk yield, as it’s about what you’d get if you stripped all the no or low dividend payers (e.g., tech, junior gold) from the TSX index.

To get $35,000 per year on a 4% yielding portfolio requires $875,000. The math on that is simply 35,000 divided by 0.04.

Next, we need to assess how long it would take $500 monthly contributions, each invested and compounded at a 10% rate of return, to reach $875,000. The math on that is a little more complex, but to make a long story short, it ends up being 27.6 years.

So, yes, you can get to $35,000 per year in passive income by investing just $500 per month at an average stock market rate of return. And you can do it within a typical investing lifetime.

Assets that could make this possible

Having established that you can achieve the investment objective described at the start of this article, we can now get into the assets required to make it happen.

First off, the 10% rate of return in the initial compounding period. TSX ETFs like iShares S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index Fund (TSX:XIC) usually do about 10% per year in total returns. Some years, it does more; some years, it does less, but the long-term average is remarkably consistent.

Index funds like XIC are good ones to get started with because they have low fees and high diversification. Low fees increase your take home return, high diversification reduces your risk. Also, XIC, in particular, is very popular and widely traded, which results in tight bid-ask spreads (low spread cost). So, it’s a good one to hold.

As for getting a 4% return on your $875,000 ending amount, that can be done with a typical TSX dividend fund. There are many good ones to choose from; in past articles, I’ve mentioned BMO Canadian Dividend ETF, which has done quite well over the years. Whatever you ultimately pick, it’s having the diligence to save regularly that will really take you where you want to go.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no positions in the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Turn Your TFSA Into a Fund for a Comfortable Retirement

| Adam Othman

A calculated, well-disciplined, and smart approach to TFSA investing can help you turn the account into a way to fund…

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

Want Decades of Passive Income? 3 Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks have paid and increased their dividends for years and are well-positioned to pay higher dividends in future…

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Allocate $30,000 for Both Current Income and Future Growth

| Robin Brown

Are you wondering how to earn income and grow your capital (at the same time)? These three quality TSX stocks…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Need $1,000 Each Month? How Much You Need to Invest in a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want income and growth? Then consider these three options analysts continue to drool over.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

Why Putting $7,000 in These Dividend Stocks Makes Sense for Your TFSA

| Andrew Walker

These stocks offer high yields and have increased dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

5 Canadian Dividend Stocks I’d Buy Now and Hold for the Next 20 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Got $10,000? Here's the best way to create a dividend income portfolio that will last at least two decades.

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

The Best Approach for Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution This Year

| Andrew Walker

This TFSA strategy can reduce risk while providing decent returns.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

1 Delicious Dividend Stock Down 24% to Buy and Hold Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for security for the next few years at least? Then this dividend stock could be for you.

Read more »