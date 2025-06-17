Member Login
Home » Investing » The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $200 Right Now

The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $200 Right Now

Consider adding this TSX tech stock to your self-directed portfolio if you have $200 to invest and don’t know where it might get you the best returns.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
dividends grow over time

Source: Getty Images

The movement of the S&P/TSX Composite Index in the last few weeks indicates that we might be in a bull market right now. As of this writing, the Canadian benchmark index is up by over 18% from its April 2025 low. Considering that the broader market is at an all-time high, many investors might wonder whether it’s the right time to invest in growth stocks.

The summertime rally is already seeing several stocks put up quite the performance in the market. Depending on various macroeconomic factors, there is a slight risk that the bull market will make way for a bearish environment. However, further growth is still on the cards, and investors with a long-term strategy will not be bothered by short-term market volatility.

The market is going strong right now, but investing too much in the hopes that things will keep improving might be a mistake. It’s always better to take a measured approach when allocating money into the market. A nominal but smart investment can turn even as little as $200 into a big sum down the line. Here’s a look at one TSX tech stock that can make it happen in the long run.

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is a giant in the global e-commerce industry. The $192.79 billion market-cap company, headquartered in Ottawa,  is a Canadian multinational e-commerce company that is changing the industry’s landscape. The company came into the limelight during the pandemic when tech stocks were booming left, right, and centre.

The boom in the tech space came in light of social distancing regulations, forcing people to stay at home. Online shopping became the lifeline for millions worldwide, and Shopify was one of the driving forces making it happen. It offers a platform that easily lets merchants create online stores, helping them set up shops to sell their wares online.

The company’s popularity skyrocketed, and Shopify stock briefly became the biggest TSX stock by market cap. The sell-off in 2022 came around to burn away most of its gains and brought the tech stock down to more reasonable levels. As of this writing, Shopify stock trades for $148.56 per share, down by a massive 30% from its November 2021 all-time high.

The Canadian e-commerce platform developer is recovering from the sell-off and looks well-positioned to drive growth for shareholders. More recently, its foray into artificial intelligence (AI) has made it a more attractive prospect for investors to consider. The company’s AI-powered tools are making things much better for merchants using its platform. In turn, it’s bringing in more business and performing better.

Foolish takeaway

Shopify stock might be far away from its all-time high valuation, but there is no doubt that the company itself is fundamentally solid. Yes, it might take some time for it to recover to its all-time highs and go beyond. However, the industry keeps growing, and its innovative offerings give Shopify stock the kind of runway it needs to deliver strong wealth growth through capital gains. It might be an excellent investment to consider for your self-directed portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

space ship model takes off
Tech Stocks

This Canadian Stock Could Be the Best Investment This Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This tech stock is one of the best options out there for investors, especially for long-term growth.

Read more »

Technology circuit board and core, 3d rendering.
Tech Stocks

3 No-Brainer Tech Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Are you looking to add some growth potential to your portfolio? Add these three tech stocks to your watch list.

Read more »

gift is bigger than the other
Tech Stocks

Should You Buy Shopify While It’s Below $150?

| Jitendra Parashar

As Shopify stock dips below the $150 mark, let’s explore if it’s the right moment to buy this e-commerce giant.

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

The AI Trade Is Back in Play: 2 Stocks to Buy for Summer Sizzle!

| Joey Frenette

Consider Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and another cheap stock to be ready for a hotter AI trade.

Read more »

Data center woman holding laptop
Tech Stocks

Should You Buy Celestica Stock While It’s Below $175?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 30% from all-time highs, Celestica is a TSX tech stock that trades at a cheap valuation in June…

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Stock That Could Be the Best Investment This Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This tech stock might not seem like the most obvious buy, but trust me, it certainly should be.

Read more »

A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $2,500 Right Now

| Puja Tayal

Some of the smartest growth stocks are those that ride technology rallies irrespective of the tech revolution. They never get…

Read more »

Data center servers IT workers
Tech Stocks

Where Will CGI Group Be in 3 Years?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

CGI could be a larger, more profitable, and more efficient TSX tech stock by 2028. Here's why.

Read more »