Member Login
Home » Investing » The $28,000 TFSA Strategy That Balances Growth and Security

The $28,000 TFSA Strategy That Balances Growth and Security

A $28,000 TFSA strategy must have stock holdings that balance growth and security.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) sets the annual Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution limit and announces it every November. TFSA investors can contribute the new maximum amount in one go but cannot exceed it unless there are unused contribution room allocations from previous years.

If you start investing through the TFSA in 2025 with a $28,000 strategy in mind, that would be $7,000 in yearly contributions. This assumes the limit is constant until 2028. Moreover, with a lump sum investment in four years, it is highly recommended that your stock portfolio have a balance of growth and security.

All types of stocks on the TSX are eligible investments in a TFSA. However, financial success depends on your stock choices. It won’t hurt to have a combination of growth, value, and dividend or income stocks.

High growth

Celestica (TSX:CLS) is the top pick in the high-growth information technology sector. Canada’s artificial intelligence (AI) champion king has surged 32.3%-plus in the last three months to $174.13 per share. On a year-to-date basis, the AI stock outperforms the broad market, 31.3-plus versus 7.4%-plus.

The $14.4 billion company, through its hardware and design solutions for AI infrastructure and data centres, is a key player in the rapidly growing AI hardware market. Celestica boasts an ODM (Original Design Manufacturer) model and continues to collaborate with major cloud providers like Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon.

In 2024, revenue and earnings (all GAAP figures) grew 21.2% and 71.5% year-over-year to $9.7 billion and $428 million, respectively. Its President and CEO, Robert Mionis, expects revenue to reach $10.9 billion in 2025. The overall return of 1,172.9%-plus in the last three years is an incredible feat.

Value

Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) is a back-to-back TSX30 winner (ranked 13th in 2023 and 2024). The $10.4 billion company manufactures and sells business aircraft and aircraft structural components globally. At $106 per share, the stock appears undervalued, given the huge, high-margin business jet market. The $14.2 billion backlog as of March 31, 2025 is a solid foundation for future revenue and business growth.

The aerospace manufacturer has reported four consecutive years (2021-2024) of diversified growth and solid financial results. Performance-wise, BBD.B rewarded investors with a 307.7%-plus return in three years. Management sees strong growth potential in Bombardier’s Defense segment. The value could reach up to $1.5 billion by 2030.

Income

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) is excellent for income-oriented investors. At $66.79 per share, the dividend offer is a juicy 5.1%. The $69.4 billion energy infrastructure company focuses on natural gas pipelines and power generation following the spinoff of its liquids pipeline business in October 2024.

On March 31, 2025, the large-cap energy stock announced a 3.3% dividend hike, marking the 25th consecutive year of dividend increases. Its President and CEO, François Poirier, said that natural gas and electricity will drive the majority of growth in final energy consumption through 2035.

TC Energy has announced $2.4 billion of new natural gas and nuclear power generation growth projects. Approximately $8.5 billion worth of projects will come into service in 2025. According to management, the infrastructure assets and secured growth projects should support the 3% to 5% annual dividend growth target.

Perfect mix

Celestica, Bombardier, and TC Energy form a formidable and diversified $28,000 TFSA investment portfolio. You have a mix of growth, value, and stability that should deliver healthy long-term returns.   

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

match strikes and starts a flame
Tech Stocks

2 Explosive Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

| Jitendra Parashar

As the TSX rallies, these two explosive stocks are showing no signs of slowing down, backed by solid fundamentals and…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Tech Stocks

The Best TSX Stocks to Buy for a Decade or More of Growth

| Robin Brown

The recent market correction has created opportunities to buy high-quality TSX stocks at attractive valuations. Here are three to look…

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Shopify vs Lightspeed?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

One has a proven track record while the other offers a speculative opportunity for triple-digit gains. But the Shopify vs.…

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Tech Stocks

Got $25,000? Turn it Into $250,000 of Tax-Free Income as the Loonie Rises

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify stock is one of the best investments for long-term growth. Let's get into why.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Tech Stocks

3 Things You Need to Know if You Buy Descartes Systems Today

| Puja Tayal

Learn about Descartes Systems and three key factors that could encourage investors to buy its stock during a downturn.

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Tech Stocks

The Simple Strategy That Could Turn $21,000 in a TFSA Into $100,000

| Puja Tayal

Explore how a smart strategy can transform your TFSA investments from $21,000 to $100,000 in just nine years.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Tech Stocks

Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in blue-chip tech stocks such as AMD, Alphabet, and Amazon should help you reach $1 million in retirement.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Tech Stocks

The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $200 Right Now

| Adam Othman

Consider adding this TSX tech stock to your self-directed portfolio if you have $200 to invest and don’t know where…

Read more »