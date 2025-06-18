The $28,000 TFSA Strategy That Balances Growth and Security

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) sets the annual Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution limit and announces it every November. TFSA investors can contribute the new maximum amount in one go but cannot exceed it unless there are unused contribution room allocations from previous years.

If you start investing through the TFSA in 2025 with a $28,000 strategy in mind, that would be $7,000 in yearly contributions. This assumes the limit is constant until 2028. Moreover, with a lump sum investment in four years, it is highly recommended that your stock portfolio have a balance of growth and security.

All types of stocks on the TSX are eligible investments in a TFSA. However, financial success depends on your stock choices. It won’t hurt to have a combination of growth, value, and dividend or income stocks.

High growth

Celestica (TSX:CLS) is the top pick in the high-growth information technology sector. Canada’s artificial intelligence (AI) champion king has surged 32.3%-plus in the last three months to $174.13 per share. On a year-to-date basis, the AI stock outperforms the broad market, 31.3-plus versus 7.4%-plus.

The $14.4 billion company, through its hardware and design solutions for AI infrastructure and data centres, is a key player in the rapidly growing AI hardware market. Celestica boasts an ODM (Original Design Manufacturer) model and continues to collaborate with major cloud providers like Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon.

In 2024, revenue and earnings (all GAAP figures) grew 21.2% and 71.5% year-over-year to $9.7 billion and $428 million, respectively. Its President and CEO, Robert Mionis, expects revenue to reach $10.9 billion in 2025. The overall return of 1,172.9%-plus in the last three years is an incredible feat.

Value

Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) is a back-to-back TSX30 winner (ranked 13th in 2023 and 2024). The $10.4 billion company manufactures and sells business aircraft and aircraft structural components globally. At $106 per share, the stock appears undervalued, given the huge, high-margin business jet market. The $14.2 billion backlog as of March 31, 2025 is a solid foundation for future revenue and business growth.

The aerospace manufacturer has reported four consecutive years (2021-2024) of diversified growth and solid financial results. Performance-wise, BBD.B rewarded investors with a 307.7%-plus return in three years. Management sees strong growth potential in Bombardier’s Defense segment. The value could reach up to $1.5 billion by 2030.

Income

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) is excellent for income-oriented investors. At $66.79 per share, the dividend offer is a juicy 5.1%. The $69.4 billion energy infrastructure company focuses on natural gas pipelines and power generation following the spinoff of its liquids pipeline business in October 2024.

On March 31, 2025, the large-cap energy stock announced a 3.3% dividend hike, marking the 25th consecutive year of dividend increases. Its President and CEO, François Poirier, said that natural gas and electricity will drive the majority of growth in final energy consumption through 2035.

TC Energy has announced $2.4 billion of new natural gas and nuclear power generation growth projects. Approximately $8.5 billion worth of projects will come into service in 2025. According to management, the infrastructure assets and secured growth projects should support the 3% to 5% annual dividend growth target.

Perfect mix

Celestica, Bombardier, and TC Energy form a formidable and diversified $28,000 TFSA investment portfolio. You have a mix of growth, value, and stability that should deliver healthy long-term returns.