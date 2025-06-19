Member Login
Home » Investing » The Smartest Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

The Smartest Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Have $1,000 to invest for growth? These three Canadian stocks could still have a long runway to grow sales and earnings.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
| More on:
dividends can compound over time

Source: Getty Images

Growth stocks can come from many different industries and sectors. Often, tech stocks are considered the highest growth category. In many instances, that is true. However, growth and value creation can come from anywhere.

If you have $1,000 and are wondering what growth stocks look attractive, here are three diverse stocks that could be worth buying now.

A small-cap growth stock focused on the aerospace industry

Firan Technology Group (TSX:FTG) is up 51% in 2024 and 466% in the past five years. Today, Firan stock has a market cap of $282 million. Firan provides specialized circuit and cockpit components to the aerospace industry. Through smart operations and strategic acquisitions, it has found a strong niche in the market.

Over the past five years, revenues increased by an 8% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR). Earnings per share increased by a 40% CAGR.

The aerospace industry has a huge backlog of demand across the major OEMs (original equipment manufacturers). This is fuelling very strong demand for Firan’s components. Recent acquisitions gave it access to the largest OEM in the world (Airbus).

Firan has a founder-led CEO, a cash-rich balance sheet, and a global manufacturing footprint. It targets 15% annual growth. It trades at an elevated 20 times price-to-earnings ratio right now. However, if it can maintain its above-average growth rate, this stock could still be cheap.

A mid-cap company focused on space

MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is up only 5% in 2025. However, its stock is up 105% over the past five years. MDA is a mid-cap pick with a market cap of $3.6 billion.

MDA is a crucial supplier to the space industry around the world. It has a large satellite constellation manufacturing business, an earth observation business, and a space robotics/components segment.

Space is becoming a crucial area for data, communications, navigation, and defence. It is expected to be a $1 trillion industry by 2040.

MDA is well-positioned. It won some large contracts this year that pushed its backlog to $4.8 billion. Just those contracts alone could fuel double-digit revenue and earnings growth for several years ahead.

At 24 times forward earnings, this isn’t the cheapest stock. Yet, if it can execute on its guidance for 45% revenue growth in 2025, it could prove to still be an attractive buy.

A large-cap stock focused on the global logistics industry

Descartes Systems (TSX:DSG) is down 18% year to date. However, this growth stock is up nearly 100% over the past five years. With a market cap of $11.5 billion, it is the large-cap stock pick in the mix.

Descartes provides cloud-based logistics and transportation software to the global supply chain. Tariffs (and threats of tariffs) from the Trump administration have created trade uncertainty around the globe. As a result, global trade has quickly declined. That could impact Descartes temporarily. Its stock has pulled back as a result.

Yet, at some point, goods will start to move again (even if it is in a reorganized fashion). Descartes’s services are essential to the customers it serves.

Descartes has a great balance sheet with $176 million of cash. Its business generates high profits and a lot of spare cash. It targets 12-15% annual growth, although it has exceeded that goal in recent years.

Today, this acquisitive company should be able to deploy its cash into better-priced acquisition opportunities. Likewise, restructuring efforts should help preserve margins and profitability through the downturn. While this has always been a pricey stock, its valuation is looking more and more attractive since its decline.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Descartes Systems Group. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Firan Technology Group. The Motley Fool recommends Descartes Systems Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

coins jump into piggy bank
Tech Stocks

The Smartest Way to Invest $7,000 in Your TFSA This Year

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in small-cap TSX stocks such as DTOL should help TFSA holders deliver outsized gains in 2025 and beyond.

Read more »

match strikes and starts a flame
Tech Stocks

2 Explosive Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

| Jitendra Parashar

As the TSX rallies, these two explosive stocks are showing no signs of slowing down, backed by solid fundamentals and…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Tech Stocks

The $28,000 TFSA Strategy That Balances Growth and Security

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A $28,000 TFSA strategy must have stock holdings that balance growth and security.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Tech Stocks

The Best TSX Stocks to Buy for a Decade or More of Growth

| Robin Brown

The recent market correction has created opportunities to buy high-quality TSX stocks at attractive valuations. Here are three to look…

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Shopify vs Lightspeed?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

One has a proven track record while the other offers a speculative opportunity for triple-digit gains. But the Shopify vs.…

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Tech Stocks

Got $25,000? Turn it Into $250,000 of Tax-Free Income as the Loonie Rises

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify stock is one of the best investments for long-term growth. Let's get into why.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Tech Stocks

3 Things You Need to Know if You Buy Descartes Systems Today

| Puja Tayal

Learn about Descartes Systems and three key factors that could encourage investors to buy its stock during a downturn.

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Tech Stocks

The Simple Strategy That Could Turn $21,000 in a TFSA Into $100,000

| Puja Tayal

Explore how a smart strategy can transform your TFSA investments from $21,000 to $100,000 in just nine years.

Read more »