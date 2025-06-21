Member Login
Home » Investing » Building a $50,000 Portfolio That Can Weather Any Market Storm

Building a $50,000 Portfolio That Can Weather Any Market Storm

This defensive investment portfolio uses three ETFs to ride out any recession.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
rain rolls off a protective umbrella in a rainstorm

Source: Getty Images

Resilient investment portfolios take more than just tossing together a few stocks from different sectors. True defensiveness comes from deliberately focusing on factors that have historically held up well during market crashes and economic downturns.

In my case, that means prioritizing low-volatility stocks and ultra-short-term bonds. If your goal is to protect capital while still earning modest growth and income, I’ve got a three-exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolio in mind that fits a $50,000 allocation perfectly.

The stock side

We’re putting 80% of the portfolio into stocks. That might sound high for a defensive setup, but if you’re still years or decades from retirement, equities remain your best bet for long-term growth. The key is picking the right kind of stocks—ones that are built to last when markets get rough.

To do that, we’re starting with two low-volatility ETFs: BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF (TSX:ZLU) at 50%, and BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSX:ZLB) at 30%.

Both ETFs use a rules-based strategy to screen for stocks with low beta, which is a measure of how much a stock moves relative to the broader market. A beta of one means a stock tends to move in sync with the market. A beta below one means it tends to move less, which is ideal for preserving capital during pullbacks.

Now, ZLU and ZLB don’t just look for stable price action. They also skew toward defensive sectors like utilities, healthcare, and consumer staples. These are industries that sell things people need, no matter what the economy’s doing, making their revenues and stock prices less sensitive to economic cycles.

They also throw off decent income. ZLU currently yields 1.98% and ZLB yields 2.13%, offering steady cash flow alongside stability.

The bond side

The remaining 20% of the portfolio goes into bonds, but not just any bonds. We saw in 2022 what happens when interest rates rise sharply: long-term bonds can get hammered. And if a recession hits, lower-rated corporate bonds can drop just as hard as stocks. That’s why I’m opting for BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TSX:ZST).

This ETF focuses on debt with either a maturity or reset date within the next year, which helps shield it from interest rate swings. It primarily holds investment-grade corporate bonds, but can also include government debt, floating-rate notes, high-yield bonds, and even preferred shares.

The key point: 100% of the portfolio is investment grade, with over half (54%) rated A. That means these are high-quality issuers with low credit risk, exactly what you want for the safe side of your portfolio.

ZST is also cheap, with a 0.17% expense ratio, and it pays monthly distributions. The current yield is 2.94%, which is actually higher than the Bank of Canada’s policy interest rate of 2.75%, a nice bonus for investors looking for steady income without reaching for risk.

Putting it together

If you had invested $50,000 into this simple three-ETF portfolio back in 2016, by mid-2025, you’d be sitting on about $107,600 before taxes. That’s more than doubling your money in under a decade, with an 8.48% annualized return.

Importantly, this wasn’t done by swinging for the fences. The portfolio kept things stable. The worst year (2022) was only a 2.12% loss, and even during the COVID-19 crash, it was down just 12.66% from its peak. For comparison, many stock-only portfolios lost 30% or more during that time.

The Sharpe ratio of 0.84 and Sortino ratio of 1.38 mean that, relative to how much risk was taken, the returns were solid. These ratios tell you that you’re getting a good bang for your buck in terms of risk-adjusted performance.

In plain English: this portfolio grew steadily, didn’t panic in a crash, and delivered results that would make most investors pretty happy, especially if you value peace of mind.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

Top 3 TSX30 Winners: Understanding the Recent Stock Drop

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX30 winners in 2024 have experienced price drops this year and continues to underperform due to massive headwinds.

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Dividend Stocks

Where to Put $12,000 in Today’s Market for Potential Long-Term Gains

| Demetris Afxentiou

There's no shortage of great investments that can provide potential long-term gains. Here's a look at three stellar options.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

How to Use $10,000 to Transform a TFSA Into a Cash Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want growth and income? Consider these top investments that offer up monthly income in spades!

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

Building a $28,000 TFSA Portfolio One Contribution at a Time

| Adam Othman

Let’s take a look at how you can turn a $28,000 investment in a TFSA into a life-changing fund for…

Read more »

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Dividend Stocks

Making Your $25,000 TFSA Investment Work Harder for the Long Term

| Andrew Walker

This strategy reduces risk while still providing a solid return.

Read more »

Asset Management
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want to build wealth in your TFSA? Then these three Canadian stocks are some of the best options out there.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Invest $20,000 in a TSX Stock, Create $1,278.98 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you worried about the future? Then consider a reliable dividend stock like this top choice.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

The $10,000 Investment Strategy That Balances Risk and Opportunity

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A $10,000 investment portfolio must have a balance of risk and opportunity to maximize and deliver long-term returns.

Read more »