Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » How to Use Just $20,000 to Turn Your TFSA Into a Reliable Cash-Generating Machine

How to Use Just $20,000 to Turn Your TFSA Into a Reliable Cash-Generating Machine

Three dividend stocks with yields up to 7.4% could turn a $20,000 TFSA into a reliable passive-income machine right now.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Enghouse Systems, KP Tissue, and Diversified Royalty are three high-yield Canadian dividend stocks worth considering for your TFSA.
  • Combined, these three stocks offer dividend yields ranging from 6.2% to 7.4%, giving your TFSA real income-generating power.
  • Holding dividend payers in a TFSA means Ottawa does not take a cut of your payouts, allowing compounding to work entirely in your favor.
10 stocks we like better than Enghouse Systems

If you have $20,000 sitting inside your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and you want it to start earning real money while you sleep, three Canadian dividend stocks deserve your attention right now: Enghouse Systems (TSX:ENGH), KP Tissue (TSX:KPT), and Diversified Royalty (TSX:DIV).

Together, they yield between 6.2% and 7.4%. Split your $20,000 evenly across all three, and you could be pulling in roughly $1,350 per year in completely tax-free passive income.

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine

Source: Getty Images

Why the TFSA is built for dividend investing

Most Canadians do not fully appreciate what the TFSA does for dividend investors. When you earn dividends inside a TFSA, the Canada Revenue Agency gets nothing, and every dollar paid out stays in your account to be reinvested or withdrawn as you please.

Reinvesting tax-free dividends into additional shares that then pay more dividends is one of the most reliable wealth-building TFSA strategies available to everyday Canadians.

Enghouse Systems is growing profitably

Enghouse Systems is a Canadian software company that acquires and operates businesses in niche markets, including contact centres, video conferencing, and network infrastructure. The TSX tech stock has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years and currently offers a yield of over 7%.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, the company generated $31.4 million in operating cash flow and ended the quarter with $260.2 million in cash and short-term investments.

In the March 2026 earnings call, CEO Stephen Sadler noted that the company is using artificial intelligence (AI) in practical ways, such as quality management tools, agent assist technology, and code development, rather than chasing hype. That measured approach has kept margins healthy while competitors struggle.

I think Enghouse is a deeply undervalued cash machine that income investors are overlooking.

KP Tissue is a recession-resistant stock

KP Tissue, the publicly traded vehicle for Kruger Products, makes tissue brands Canadians buy every week, including Cashmere, SpongeTowels, and Scotties.

In Q1 of 2026, KP Tissue reported adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) of $87 million, an increase of 14.6% year over year, on revenue of $544.6 million.

Its EBITDA margin improved by 210 basis points compared to last year, driven by lower pulp prices and better cost management.

The stock currently yields 6.62%. With a new converting line ramping up in Memphis and a state-of-the-art tissue plant planned for the Western United States by late 2028, KP Tissue has a clear path to growing its earnings base, which should translate to dividend hikes.

Diversified Royalty is a top dividend stock

Diversified Royalty is a lesser-known name, but one of the more interesting income plays on the TSX. The company collects royalties from franchise businesses across Canada, and its biggest partner is Mr. Lube and Tires.

In May 2026, Diversified announced the acquisition of the Mr. Lube and Tires franchisor business outright for $235 million.

Management estimates the combined business will generate approximately $58 million in adjusted EBITDA in the 12 months following closing, up from $46 million in 2025. Distributable cash per share is expected to rise roughly 11%, from $0.3128 to $0.3478.

The stock currently yields 6.6%, and with Mr. Lube posting average same-store sales growth of 7.25% over the past decade, the royalty stream backing that dividend is growing.

The math on a $20,000 TFSA investment

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Enghouse$16.71399$0.31$123.69Quarterly
Diversified Royalty$4.311,546$0.024$37Monthly
KP Tissue$11.64573$0.18$103.14Quarterly

Split $20,000 equally across all three stocks, approximately $6,667 per position, and here is what your annual income picture looks like at current yields:

  • Enghouse at 7.4%: roughly $495 per year
  • KP Tissue at 6.2%: roughly $413 per year
  • Diversified Royalty at 6.6%: roughly $445 per year

That adds up to approximately $1,353 per year in tax-free passive income from just $20,000.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Enghouse Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

builder frames a house with lumber
Dividend Stocks

Canada’s Infrastructure Boom Is Coming, and the Time to Invest Is Now

| Daniel Da Costa

While many infrastructure stocks can benefit from Canada's growing investments, here are the stocks I'd buy right now.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy This TSX Dividend Stock for its 9.8% Yield?

| Kay Ng

This high-yield stock is a potential multi-year turnaround story as the new CEO is expected to take leadership in July.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Dividend Stocks

BCE’s Dividend Has Been Getting a Lot of Attention — Here’s Why

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why BCE and its current 5.3% dividend yield continue to get so much attention from Canadian income investors.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

The 1 Strategic Canadian ETF I’d Make Sure Every TFSA Includes

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Is your TFSA heavy in Canadian stocks? This low-cost highly diversified ETF can help balance that out.

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

1 Incredible TSX Dividend Stock to Buy While it’s Down 50%

| Aditya Raghunath

CGI stock is down 50% from its peak, but its record bookings, growing AI business, and 20-year earnings track record…

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

Why Canadian Dividend ETFs Could Be the Simplest Way to Defend Your Portfolio

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This Canadian dividend ETF pays monthly and targets stocks that have grown payouts for at least five consecutive years.

Read more »

infrastructure like highways enables economic growth
Dividend Stocks

Here’s an Ideal TFSA Dividend Stock That Pays Consistent Cash

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this Canadian stock, offering a current yield of 4.6%, is the perfect pick for your TFSA for far…

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Superstars That Could Beat the Market in 2026: Get In Now

| Andrew Button

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSX:ATD) is down from an all-time high set years ago, despite rising fuel prices.

Read more »