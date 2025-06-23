Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » How I’d Structure My TFSA With $25,000 for Consistent Monthly Income

How I’d Structure My TFSA With $25,000 for Consistent Monthly Income

By investing $25,000 in these two high-yield TSX dividend stocks, you could earn over $140 in tax-free income every month.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.

Source: Getty Images

If you’re looking to structure a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) with $25,000 to generate consistent monthly income, high-quality dividend stocks are a great place to start. Moreover, look for the ones that pay dividends monthly. Earning tax-free income each month can help you reinvest more often or even cover regular expenses.

That said, it’s important to diversify your TFSA to reduce risk and maintain a consistent income over time.

Against this backdrop, here are two TSX stocks that stand out for their reliable dividend payments and attractive yields.

SmartCentres REIT 

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is a top TSX-listed stock to earn consistent monthly income. The real estate investment trust’s (REIT’s) payouts are supported by a diversified portfolio of properties, including grocery-anchored retail centres, which are known for their resilience during economic downturns. These essential businesses help ensure steady rental income even in uncertain times.

The REIT has a high occupancy rate of 98.7%, driven by strong leasing demand for its properties and its ability to retain customers. Thanks to solid demand and its top-quality tenant base, SmartCentres REIT experiences healthy rental growth and high cash collections exceeding 99%.

In addition to retail spaces, SmartCentres has expanded into residential, office, self-storage, and industrial properties. It also earns revenue from condo and townhome developments. This broad mix helps keep income stable, regardless of the economy’s performance. New lifestyle-focused services—like medical clinics, childcare, and fitness centres—are also drawing more people to its properties, boosting foot traffic and long-term demand.

As of June 17, 2025, SmartCentres pays a monthly dividend of $0.154 per share, or $1.85 annually. That works out to a strong, sustainable yield of 7.3%.

Moreover, with a strong balance sheet and a valuable portfolio of land, SmartCentres is well-positioned for future growth and will continue to deliver dependable monthly dividends.

First National

First National (TSX:FN) is another compelling stock to add to your TFSA portfolio for a consistent monthly dividend and attractive 6.3% yield. The non-bank mortgage lender focuses on residential and commercial financing through a conservative lending strategy. By targeting low-risk loans and working with a network of independent brokers, the company ensures steady, recurring income while keeping credit risk low, which helps sustain its monthly dividend.

On the residential side, First National generates dependable cash flow from mortgage placement, servicing, and securitization. These activities help grow its portfolio while driving down servicing costs per loan. On the commercial side, its significant market presence leads to regular referrals and consistent demand.

Since going public, the company has increased its dividend 18 times and currently pays $0.208 per share monthly.

With a strong deal pipeline and supportive housing policies, First National anticipates continued growth in both single-family and commercial loan originations. Its $107 billion mortgage servicing portfolio and $45 billion in securitized mortgages provide a solid foundation for future growth.

Earn Over $140 per month in tax-free income

SmartCentres REIT and First National are top stocks for earning consistent monthly income. If you invest $25,000 and split it evenly between these two stocks, you could earn about $140.68 every month in tax-free income, as shown in the table below.

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividendTotal PayoutsFrequency
SmartCentres REIT$25.37492$0.154$75.77Monthly
First National$40312
$0.208		$64.90Monthly
Price as of 06/17/2025

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Stocks to Buy and Hold in Your TFSA

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Canadian investors should consider owning blue-chip TSX dividend stocks in a TFSA.

Read more »

construction workers talk on the job site
Dividend Stocks

1 Practically Perfect Canadian Stock Down 28% to Buy Now for Lifelong Income!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock might be down now, but don't count it out for long. Especially with an added dividend.

Read more »

woman looks out at horizon
Dividend Stocks

3 Financial Stocks to Buy With $3,000 and Hold Forever

| Kay Ng

Here are some financial stock ideas to diversify away from the big Canadian banks.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Why Investing $7,000 in These TSX Stocks Could Pay Dividends for Decades

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses, stable cash flows, and high growth prospects, these three TSX stocks could reward their shareholders…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

The $7,000 TFSA Strategy That Balances Growth and Income

| Andrew Walker

This asset mix can reduce capital risk while still delivering attractive returns.

Read more »

Supermarket aisle groceries retail
Dividend Stocks

Is Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock a Buy Now?

| Andrew Button

Is Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSX:ATD) a buy?

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Now With $25K

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't second guess yourself, instead keep it simple with these three top choices.

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

Building a $42,000 TFSA Portfolio for Different Market Conditions

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want an easy, go-to portfolio? These four stocks are the best options out there.

Read more »