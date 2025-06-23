Member Login
How to Invest $5,000 for Potential Growth Over the Next 5 Years

This ETF could instantly diversify your growth-oriented portfolio as you embark on a wealth-building investment journey.

Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
exchange traded funds

Image source: Getty Images

Got $5,000 and a desire to make your money work harder? You could potentially grow this capital into a substantial amount over time. Many Canadians wonder how to invest for growth, especially with a modest starting sum. However, once you commit to an investment journey, you can build lasting wealth from modest initial capital positions. This isn’t about getting rich quick, but rather laying a solid foundation for potential growth over the next five years and beyond.

Why $5,000 is a great starting point

Don’t underestimate the power of $5,000. Even seemingly small amounts can grow significantly over time thanks to the magic of compounding. Starting with $5,000 allows you to begin building good investing habits, understand market dynamics, and put your capital to work. With accessible online platforms, investing this sum has never been easier for Canadians in 2025, making it a fantastic initial step on your wealth-building journey.

How to invest $5,000 for steady growth

When thinking about how to invest for growth in Canada, especially with a five-year horizon (or longer!), diversification is as absolutely crucial as choosing the best investments to stash your capital in. You want to hold the best-in-class growth investments, and you don’t want to put all your eggs in one basket.

For a starting portfolio of $5,000, achieving broad diversification can seem challenging, but there’s a powerful tool perfect for this: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

Buy the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

The iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSX:XIU) looks appealing for growth-oriented investors. This exchange-traded fund (ETF) allows you to acquire shares in 60 of Canada’s largest and most liquid companies in a single transaction. This provides instant diversification across major Canadian industries, with sector weights designed to mimic the S&P/TSX Composite Index, Canada’s leading measure of stock market performance. Top sectors include financials (36.4%), energy (16.6%), and materials (11.5%).

Investing in the XIU means you’re investing in companies with well-established moats, leading market shares, and substantial revenue books, often employing some of Canada’s best talent.

The ETF offers a low-cost investment strategy with a management expense ratio (MER) of just 0.18%, meaning investors may incur $1.80 annually in management expenses on every $1,000 investment.

The fund has accumulated over $16.7 billion in assets under management since its inception in 1999 and delivered a net asset value (NAV) total return of 50% over the past three years. The XIU ETF also provides quarterly dividend distributions, currently yielding 2.7% annually. This ETF is a favorite among both individual and institutional Canadian investors, who added $2 billion in net funds flow to the fund’s portfolio in the past year alone.

The investment fund is an excellent core holding for your $5,000, providing a robust and diversified base around which you can consider adding high-conviction single-stock holdings over time, amplifying your wealth’s growth potential.

Invest wisely: Maximize tax efficiency with TFSAs and RRSPs

As a Canadian investor focused on growth investing in Canada, maximizing tax efficiency is paramount. For your $5,000, your first stop should almost certainly be a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). Any investment growth and withdrawals within a TFSA are completely tax-free, making it an incredibly powerful tool for medium to long-term growth. If your primary goal is retirement savings, an RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan) offers immediate tax deductions on contributions and tax-deferred growth until withdrawal, though withdrawals in retirement are taxed.

Foolish bottom line

Investing $5,000 is a fantastic step towards securing your financial future. By starting with a diversified, low-cost ETF like the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF in a tax-advantaged account, you’re building a strong foundation for potential growth over the next five years. Remember, patience is key in investing. While the XIU ETF provides solid Canadian market exposure, consider continuing your research to identify high-growth single-stock ideas that could potentially supercharge your portfolio over time. Joining investing forums or premium investment groups can be a great way to stay focused, energized, and discover those high-conviction opportunities that may amplify your portfolio’s growth momentum.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

