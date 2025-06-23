Member Login
Home » Investing » Turn Your TFSA Into an $111/Month Tax-Free Income Stream

Turn Your TFSA Into an $111/Month Tax-Free Income Stream

These TSX stocks offer monthly dividend and high yield, helping you to generate $111/month in tax-free income.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
monthly desk calendar

Source: Getty Images

If you want to turn your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) into an income stream, consider investing in top dividend stocks. Moreover, adding Canadian stocks that distribute dividends monthly will lead to frequent payouts, enabling you to reinvest more often or use the dividends to cover regular expenses.

With this backdrop, let’s look at two TSX stocks that can help generate $111/month in tax-free income.

Northwest Healthcare

TFSA investors planning to generate a reliable monthly income could consider adding Northwest Healthcare (TSX:NWH.UN) to their portfolio. Specializing in high-quality healthcare real estate, the REIT operates a diverse portfolio that includes hospitals, medical office buildings, and outpatient facilities across Canada and international markets.

Healthcare real estate is considered defensive due to its essential nature and stable tenant base. Northwest’s tenants, often hospital operators or government-supported medical practitioners, provide strong, recurring income streams. With the expected rise in the demand for medical services and an aging population, the long-term outlook for the sector and the REIT remains positive.

Northwest’s portfolio benefits from long-term leases with inflation-indexed rents, helping the REIT maintain stable same-property net operating income (SPNOI), even during periods of economic uncertainty. The trust currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.03 per share or $0.36 annually. This translates into a high yield of over 7%.

Northwest is strengthening its financial position through strategic asset reviews and selective divestments. Moreover, its high occupancy rate of above 96% and average lease term of 13.6 years add stability and visibility to its income.

In summary, NorthWest’s high occupancy rate, long lease expiry terms, focus on optimizing its asset mix, and reduction of debt augur well for long-term growth and will support its monthly payouts.

Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA) continues to be an attractive investment for investors looking to generate tax-free income, thanks to its consistent monthly dividends and high yield. The company owns and franchises a network of quick-service restaurants across Canada, distributing all of its available cash to shareholders after setting aside reasonable reserves. This shareholder-friendly approach results in a notably high payout ratio, a key attraction for those seeking regular income.

Currently, Pizza Pizza pays a monthly dividend of $0.077 per share, which translates to a high yield of approximately 6.2% at current market prices. The company’s ability to sustain and potentially grow these payments is backed by its strategic growth initiatives. These include expanding into new regions, increasing menu prices, improving in-store pickup services, introducing innovative meal options, and launching targeted marketing campaigns to drive customer traffic.

Additionally, operational efficiencies and efforts to increase the average transaction value are expected to support profit growth. Together, these moves position Pizza Pizza to offer steady monthly payouts.

Earn over $111 per month in tax-free income

Northwest Healthcare and Pizza Pizza are great dividend picks for your TFSA, offering steady, tax-free monthly income. Moreover, these stocks offer high yields. A $20,000 investment in each of these stocks could help you earn over $111 per month, as shown in the table below.

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividendTotal PayoutsFrequency
Northwest Healthcare$5.021,992$0.03$59.76Monthly
Pizza Pizza$14.91670$0.077$51.59Monthly
Price as of 06/17/2025

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Monthly Dividend Stock in My Portfolio I’m Not Selling Anytime Soon

| Jitendra Parashar

Are you looking for a top monthly dividend stock to buy and hold? Here’s the one I’m sticking with.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Structure My TFSA With $25,000 for Consistent Monthly Income

| Sneha Nahata

By investing $25,000 in these two high-yield TSX dividend stocks, you could earn over $140 in tax-free income every month.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Stocks to Buy and Hold in Your TFSA

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Canadian investors should consider owning blue-chip TSX dividend stocks in a TFSA.

Read more »

construction workers talk on the job site
Dividend Stocks

1 Practically Perfect Canadian Stock Down 28% to Buy Now for Lifelong Income!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock might be down now, but don't count it out for long. Especially with an added dividend.

Read more »

woman looks out at horizon
Dividend Stocks

3 Financial Stocks to Buy With $3,000 and Hold Forever

| Kay Ng

Here are some financial stock ideas to diversify away from the big Canadian banks.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Why Investing $7,000 in These TSX Stocks Could Pay Dividends for Decades

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses, stable cash flows, and high growth prospects, these three TSX stocks could reward their shareholders…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

The $7,000 TFSA Strategy That Balances Growth and Income

| Andrew Walker

This asset mix can reduce capital risk while still delivering attractive returns.

Read more »

Supermarket aisle groceries retail
Dividend Stocks

Is Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock a Buy Now?

| Andrew Button

Is Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSX:ATD) a buy?

Read more »