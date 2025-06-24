Here Are the Stocks Going Ex-Dividend in June 2025

Attention, dividend investors! Here are some of the great stocks going ex-dividend in June to add to your income portfolio!

Receiving a monthly or quarterly dividend is one of the most rewarding aspects of investing. One of the most important dates for dividend investors to note is the ex-dividend date, which establishes the list of shareholders due to receive a dividend.

Here’s a look at some of the stocks going ex-dividend over the next month.

National Bank of Canada: June 30

The first on the list of stocks going ex-dividend to consider is National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA). National Bank is the smallest of the big banks, with a portfolio that is focused on the Canadian market — more specifically, Quebec and, to a lesser extent, Ontario.

But that appears to be changing, thanks to some impressive growth movement. National Bank recently completed an acquisition earlier this year for Canadian Western Bank in a deal valued at $5 billion.

The acquisition expands National Bank’s presence on the West Coast, providing it another avenue for growth. The bank also boasts strong earnings growth of 12% year over year as of the most recent quarter.

Investors who buy this stellar bank stock before June 30 can look forward to earning a juicy 3.49% yield. Prospective investors should note that National Bank has also provided investors with annual upticks to that dividend going back an impressive 16 years.

Between the juicy yield and strong growth prospects, there’s never been a better time to consider buying National Bank as one of the stocks going ex-dividend in June.

Vermilion Energy: June 30

Another stock going ex-dividend in June is Vermilion Energy (TSX:VET). For those unfamiliar with the stock, Vermilion is a global oil and gas producer.

Specifically, Vermilion has a well-diversified portfolio of assets across Europe and Australia in addition to its operations in Canada. This makes the company a unique option to consider among the larger oil and gas stocks, and one with plenty of opportunity for investors.

That opportunity comes down to three key points.

First, we have Vermilion’s commitment to growth and improvement. Specifically, the company sold off its U.S. portfolio for $120 million while expanding its operations in Canada through its Westbrick Energy acquisition.

Concurrently, Vermilion has also announced an updated production forecast for the year. Specifically, the company now forecasts production of up to 122,000 barrels per day, reflecting a massive increase over the prior 88,000 barrels per day forecast.

Next, we have the dividend. Vermilion offers investors a tasty 4.65% yield, making it an appealing option for income-seeking investors. Adding to that appeal is the fact that Vermilion has increased its dividend on an annual or better basis going back several years.

Finally, Vermilion is on sale right now. As of the time of writing, the stock trades at just over $11, representing a whopping 27% drop over the trailing 12-month period.

After all that, prospective investors still on the fence should be reminded that Vermilion goes ex-dividend at the end of the month.

goeasy: June 27

Also going ex-dividend in June is goeasy (TSX:GSY). goeasy provides non-prime lending across multiple segments to consumers in Canada. That includes personal and auto loans, as well as other less traditional financial services.

It should be noted that in a volatile environment, consumers are turning to the types of financial services that goeasy offers. In fact, over the past five-year period, the stock has surged over 180%.

As of the time of writing, goeasy is not only set to go ex-dividend in June, but also boasts a juicy 3.57% yield.

And like the other companies noted above, goeasy has an established track record of providing annual increases going back several years.

There are other stocks going ex-dividend in June, but will you buy?

The stocks mentioned above are just a subset of those going ex-dividend in June. Apart from the juicy yields and upcoming payments, the trio above also offer growing yields and significant growth potential.

Are you ready to invest in these stocks going ex-dividend in June?