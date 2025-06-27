Building a $30,000 Portfolio That Could Double in the Next 5 Years

Want to turn $30,000 into $60,000 by 2030? These growth-focused TSX stocks could help get you there.

Building a $30,000 portfolio that could double in five years might sound ambitious, but it’s not out of reach if you focus on the right investments. To get there, rather than chasing short-term wins through hype and day trading, you might want to build your strategy around solid growth stocks with a strong outlook.

In this article, I’ll highlight three of the best dividend-paying growth stocks that could help push your portfolio from $30,000 to $60,000 by 2030, while keeping risk at a reasonable level.

EQB stock

EQB (TSX:EQB) could be a smart addition for investors aiming to double their portfolio over the next five years. The digital bank just reported strong loan growth for the second quarter of its fiscal year 2025 (ended in April), with uninsured residential originations jumping 28% YoY (year-over-year). EQ Bank also added 24,000 new customers last quarter, bringing the total to 560,000.

The stock, currently trading at $98.74 per share, has surged over 180% in the past five years. EQB has a market cap of $3.8 billion and also offers a quarterly dividend, yielding about 2% annually.

While its adjusted earnings per share dipped in the latest quarter, the company continued to grow its assets under management and administration, which now total $134 billion. Recently, it also boosted the dividend by 18% YoY. For long-term investors, EQB’s mix of digital innovation, disciplined lending, and expanding customer base could help deliver strong returns by 2030.

Maple Leaf Foods stock

Maple Leaf Foods (TSX:MFI) is another solid pick for long-term investors building a $30,000 portfolio. This Canadian protein firm posted an 8.2% YoY sales jump in the first quarter of 2025, with its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) rising 43% to $166 million.

The company is spinning off its pork operations to create two focused businesses, which could unlock further value. With its balanced mix of meat and plant-based products and a growing footprint across Canada, the U.S., and Asia, Maple Leaf continues to see strong demand.

MFI stock is trading at $28.49 per share and has gained nearly 40% year to date, bringing its market cap to $3.5 billion. In addition, this growth stock also offers a quarterly dividend with a current annualized yield of about 3.4%, making it appealing for income-seeking investors too.

goeasy stock

Another solid pick that could help double your portfolio over five years is goeasy (TSX:GSY). Based in Mississauga, this company mainly focuses on providing loans and lease-to-own financing to non-prime customers through brands like easyfinancial and LendCare. In the first quarter, it grew its loan portfolio by 24% YoY to $4.8 billion and reported a 10% increase in its revenue to $392 million.

Although its adjusted earnings for the quarter dipped 8% YoY to $3.53 per share, the company remains profitable with $60 million in adjusted net income.

GSY stock has climbed 196% over the past five years to trade at $166.09 per share, and it offers a 3.6% annualized dividend yield. With a market cap of $2.7 billion and a strong customer base, goeasy could keep delivering solid returns to investors in the coming years.