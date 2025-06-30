Member Login
Home » Investing » The Best Way to Deploy $7,000 in Your TFSA This Month

The Best Way to Deploy $7,000 in Your TFSA This Month

Two top-performing stocks are profitable options for TFSA investors who have yet to deploy their 2025 annual contribution limit.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property

Source: Getty Images

The Bank of Montreal Investment Survey revealed that more than 65% of Canadians are concerned about a potential recession in 2025. Nonetheless, despite this worry, the mindset of those with Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSAs) is to utilize and continue contributing to the tax-advantaged account.

While the stock market is often considered the gauge of a country’s economic health, it is not a perfect measure. The Toronto Stock Exchange has bucked significant headwinds, including U.S. tariffs and the Middle East conflict. As of this writing, Canada’s primary equities market is up nearly 8% at the close of June.

If you haven’t used your 2025 TFSA contribution limit, deploy $7,000 in the top performers. Tenaz Energy (TSX:TNZ) in the energy sector and gold miner Aura Minerals (TSX:ORA) have beaten the broad market thus far this year. Both stocks could increase the value of your investment tenfold, given their unstoppable momentum.

Growth-and-income model

Tenaz Energy develops crude oil and natural gas at Leduc-Woodbend in Alberta and is the second-largest offshore gas producer in the Dutch North Sea. At $19.95 per share, the small-cap stock boasts a 42.2% year-to-date gain following a 53.9%-plus surge in the last three months.

The trailing one-year price return is 449.6%. Had you invested $7,000 on June 27, 2024, your money would be $38,471.07 today. TNZ’s overall return in three years is an astronomical 786.7%, representing a 106.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

This $560.9 million energy company aims to become a leading intermediate-sized E&P (exploration and production) through its acquire-and-exploit strategy. Tenaz targets conventional and semi-conventional assets in overseas markets with the highest return opportunities.

The regions of focus are Europe, South America, and MENA (Middle East and North Africa). Management will capitalize on the sizeable market opportunity. It also aims to prioritize free cash flow (FCF) to support a balanced growth and income model.

Anthony Marino, President and CEO of Tenaz, said, “Our business model seeks to secure advantage in two ways that are differentially present in the international asset market.” Assets outside of North America have higher base rates of return on the initial acquisition investment. As the operator of the acquired assets, there is greater opportunity to improve the production and unit cost profile.

“Despite macro volatility, we believe market conditions remain favourable for disciplined acquisitions,” Marino added.

High-growth stock

Aura Minerals owns and operates gold and copper mines in Brazil, Honduras, and Mexico. The $2.7 billion mining company focuses on project development and operations in the Americas. Currently, it has four operating mines, two projects in development, two projects in the exploration phase, and a robust growth pipeline.

ORA ranked number one in the 2022 TSX30 List, the flagship program for Canada’s top 30 growth stocks. Its 10-year overall return is 8,296%-plus. At $35.66 per share, current investors are enjoying a 109.4%-plus market-beating return. A $7,000 investment at year-end 2024 would be worth $14,657.66 today. Additionally, this mining stock offers a lucrative 4.9% dividend yield.

In Q1 2025, Adjusted EBITDA reached US$295 million, a third consecutive record high. Aura’s ongoing exploration strategy focuses on near-mine expansion and resource conversion. Long-term growth will come from regional discoveries and strategic mergers and acquisitions.

Multi-baggers

Tenaz Energy and Aura Minerals are multi-bagger stocks, evidenced by their generous returns. Both remain solid investment prospects due to their strong growth potential.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

A $28,000 TFSA-Building Strategy for Long-Term Wealth

| Andrew Button

With the iShares S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index Fund (TSX:XIC), you can build long-term wealth.

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

Why Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution Could Be Your Best Financial Move

| Robin Brown

Building a TFSA is one of the best financial decisions you can make. Here are two approachable stocks that could…

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

4 Unstoppable Utility Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $500

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks are great, but these three in the energy sector are some of the top choices for the long…

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

A $25,000 Portfolio Strategy for the Next 5 Years

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can build a $25,000 investment portfolio through a tax-advantaged account to achieve stable, long-term returns

Read more »

rain rolls off a protective umbrella in a rainstorm
Dividend Stocks

Building a $40,000 Portfolio That Can Weather Economic Downturns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Stop messing around and look for stability with these four top stock choices.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Blue Chips and High Yields? Yes, Please.

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses, consistent dividend payments, and high yields, these two blue-chip companies are ideal buys for investors…

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Dividend Stocks

This Beaten-Down TSX Stock Yields 5.3%, and Here’s Why I’d Double Down on It Today

| Jitendra Parashar

When good companies hit a rough patch, long-term investors get a second chance – and this might be one of…

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy With $7,000 and Hold for a Decade

| Andrew Walker

These stocks offer high yields and have long track records of reliable dividend growth.

Read more »