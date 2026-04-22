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A Year Later: The Dividend Stock That Still Pays Like Clockwork

This monthly dividend stock keeps paying investors through tough consumer cycles by collecting royalties instead of running restaurants.

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Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Pizza Pizza Royalty earns royalty income from system sales, which keeps its business model simple and predictable.
  • Sales and royalty income grew modestly in 2025, supporting a nearly 6% yield and steady monthly dividends.
  • The big risk is a very high payout ratio, so a sales slowdown could pressure the dividend.
10 stocks we like better than Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

A year later, the best dividend stocks still paying like clockwork tend to have one thing in common: they do not need a booming economy to keep sending cash to shareholders. Investors usually want steady revenue, simple business models, and management teams that do not overpromise. A stock like that does not need to double overnight. It just needs to keep doing its job, quarter after quarter, while the dividend keeps showing up on schedule. So let’s “dig in.”

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Source: Getty Images

PZA

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA) fits that description nicely. It is not the pizza operator itself. Instead, it collects royalty income from Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 restaurant sales, which gives it a fairly simple way to turn system-wide sales into shareholder cash. That setup keeps the story focused on sales trends, store growth, and payout stability rather than on running every kitchen directly.

Over the last year, the news stayed pretty consistent, and that is actually part of the appeal. Pizza Pizza stock kept its monthly dividend at $0.0775 per share, or $0.93 annually, and it also entered 2025 with a larger royalty pool after adding 20 net restaurants on Jan. 1, 2025. By the end of 2025, the broader restaurant network had grown by 18 net locations, even in what management called a very tough consumer environment. Not enormous, but exactly the sort of quiet progress income investors like to see.

Into earnings

The latest earnings show why Pizza Pizza stock still looks dependable. In the fourth quarter of 2025, royalty pool system sales rose 2.2% to $164.0 million, while royalty income increased to $10.6 million from $10.3 million a year earlier. Fully diluted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) stayed flat at $0.245 for the quarter. For the full year, royalty pool system sales climbed 2.4% to $635.5 million, and royalty income rose to $40.8 million from $39.8 million. Adjusted EPS slipped just a hair to $0.951 from $0.953, which is hardly a disaster.

Valuation also looks reasonable for a stock built around income. Pizza Pizza stock trades at about 16.8 times trailing earnings, with a market cap a little above $535 million. The dividend yield sits around 5.9%, which is still attractive in a market where plenty of stocks promise growth but deliver drama instead. The main catch is the payout ratio at 98%, so this is not a name with huge breathing room. That said, Pizza Pizza stock also held a $3.7 million working capital reserve to help smooth out short-term swings.

Future focus

Looking ahead, the case for Pizza Pizza stock remains pretty straightforward. Management said customer momentum softened as consumers became more deliberate with spending, so nobody should expect explosive growth. Still, the company plans to lean on everyday value, menu upgrades, restaurant improvements, and a better digital customer experience. That gives it a few sensible ways to keep nudging sales higher without reinventing the wheel.

That is also why Pizza Pizza stock fits the “a year later” idea so well. It didn’t suddenly turn into a high-growth darling, and it did not need to. Same-store sales still rose 0.9% in 2025 after falling 3.0% in 2024, which shows the business has at least moved back in the right direction. When a dividend stock can stabilize sales, add locations, and keep paying monthly income, it earns the right to stay on the watch list.

Bottom line

In the end, Pizza Pizza stock still pays like clockwork because the business stays simple and the income stream stays visible. In fact, here’s what even $7,000 can bring in.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
PZA$15.84441$0.93$410.13Monthly$6,985.44

It’s not perfect, and the payout ratio deserves respect, but the combination of monthly dividends, modest sales growth, and a reasonable valuation makes it a solid reminder that sometimes the most useful stock is the one that just keeps showing up.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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