1 AI Infrastructure Stock Down 60% That's Too Good to Ignore

This AI infrastructure stock is trading at a significant discount, presenting a solid buying opportunity given its strong growth prospects.

Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
chip with the letters "AI" on it

Source: Getty Images

Canadians looking to grow their wealth could consider investing in the Canadian stock market. The TSX offers a diverse range of stocks across various sectors, including the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure space, for investors.

However, I’ll focus on a compelling opportunity in the U.S. equity market. The U.S. market provides extensive exposure to technology companies, making it an attractive choice for investors seeking high-growth opportunities in the AI infrastructure space. Additionally, this particular AI infrastructure stock has experienced a significant decline, presenting a compelling entry point due to its strong growth prospects. Moreover, diversifying your portfolio with U.S. stocks can enhance your investment strategy.

The top AI infrastructure stock

Investors seeking a top AI infrastructure stock may consider adding Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI), commonly known as Supermicro. The company specializes in delivering high-performance servers and storage systems, catering to AI and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads.

Supermicro has seen a surge in demand for its AI-optimized computing platforms and end-to-end IT solutions. These offerings play a crucial role in powering AI applications. Despite its strong business momentum, the company faced a challenging period due to a short-seller report that raised concerns about its accounting practices. This, combined with a delay in filing its 2024 annual report, pressured the stock and wiped out significant value.

However, Supermicro has since filed the delayed financials, and an internal review found no evidence of misconduct, helping restore investor confidence. With this chapter behind it, Supermicro is back on track, supported by a robust demand environment and a product portfolio that aligns closely with the growing needs of AI and HPC workloads.

Moreover, Supermicro stock looks attractive near the current market price. The stock is trading more than 60% below its all-time high of US$122.90, allowing investors to buy this high-growth stock at a discounted valuation. Moreover, as the adoption of green computing and energy-efficient AI systems accelerates, Supermicro is well-positioned to benefit from this tailwind, making it a top AI infrastructure stock to buy now at a compelling price point.

Supermicro could deliver solid returns

Despite macroeconomic uncertainty, Supermicro’s solid AI portfolio and hardware strengthen its ability to expand its market share in IT and AI. Supermicro is driving the rapid adoption of its next-generation AI hardware by enabling its customers to upgrade and deploy data centres more quickly, which bodes well for growth.

Its flagship Data Center Building Block Solutions (DCBBS) are designed to enhance performance and drive energy efficiency. While DCBBS results in reducing the total cost of ownership, it also helps customers accelerate data centre deployments and upgrade more quickly, giving Supermicro a competitive advantage in the AI infrastructure market.

A key feature of the company’s DCBBS is its industry-leading direct liquid cooling (DLC) technology. With data centres demanding more power, Supermicro’s proprietary DLC solutions help meet these needs while cutting energy costs. By increasing rack density and reducing the reliance on traditional air conditioning, Supermicro delivers higher computing power with greater energy efficiency, which will drive product adoption and support future growth.

Looking ahead, Supermicro’s launch of its next-generation DLC-2 technology, which promises even greater savings and efficiency, will likely accelerate its growth rate. Furthermore, its design win pipeline remains strong, and the company is poised to deliver significant growth as it ramps up production tied to new GPU platforms.

Bottom line

Supermicro is a solid AI infrastructure stock trading at a significant discount. Its innovative hardware solutions and leadership in energy-efficient technologies position it well for future growth. With the stock trading over 60% below its all-time high, now may be an ideal time for long-term investors to consider adding this AI play to their portfolios.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

